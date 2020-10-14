Budleigh boss on the draw at Exwick Villa: “The team, to a man, delivered an excellent shift”

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

We caught up with Budleigh Salterton boss Dan Carthew after his side’s terrific 2-2 draw at table-topping Exwick Villa.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First up, we asked the Robin’s manager for his general thoughts on the performance against the Exeter-based side who play on at artifical surface.

He replied saying: “It was another good performance from us against a side who I think will be challenging for honours this season.

“Although we had a couple away, that didn’t show too much as those who came in did an excellent job – and that is a testament to the whole squad and reflects the standards, they as a group, continue to produce. “

Next we asked a more specific question to the actual game at Exwick and how he felt his team did playing on a surface that is as regular for the home team as it is irregular for the visiting side.

He replied: “I said after last week’s game that we’d have to be at our best for the game at Exwick on their artificial surface.

“Well, the lads certainly delivered a performance all right. They started the game in absolutely the right frame of mind; on the front foot and throughout the game retained possession well.

“That did not surprise me for I know we have some very talented players who were in their element on that surface, and I asked them to play with confidence and positivity which they did - suffice to say they didn’t miss the notorious ‘Budleigh Bobble’.

Next up we asked: ‘To get a point against a team playing in their own pitch that they are so used to and your lads only see occasionally, speaks volumes for the character - and ability – in your ranks?’

The Robins chief replied: “Whichever way you analyse it, a point away to the current league leaders is a good result and shows that the hard work the lads are putting in is paying off.

“What resonated with me is that as a group we were disappointed that we didn’t take all three points as we were a threat throughout the 90 minutes – and I think that shows the character and belief in this team.

“I said after the Exmouth game, we needed to start banking some points for our efforts, and the lads have delivered on that over the last two games.

“Now the responsibility sits with us to maintain that over the next few weeks which will challenging, but if we continue to apply ourselves the right way, we can achieve it.”

Next up we asked: ‘Were there any stand out individual shifts from your points of view – or was it the case that it was a good all-round show?’

He replied: “The result on Saturday was down to the effort of the whole squad; everyone involved on the day played their part and deserve recognition for that – our front three ran tirelessly for the team, the midfield provided a good mix of solidity and creativity and the defence provided the foundation for the team to build off.

“For me, if I had to pick a standout performer it was Jamie Crossman, who had an excellent game, and continues to develop as the weeks rumble on which is great to see.”

You have Liverton away next and what sort of game are you expecting?

The Budleigh boss says: “We will prepare the team for another difficult game as there are no ‘gimmies’ in this league.

“Liverton is a tough place to go and I expect them to bring the game to us and we will have to deal with the challenges they present.

“Selection wise, the only headache I will have is fitting everyone in – like I’ve said spirits are high and the lads are raring to go so we are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch.”