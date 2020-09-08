Budleigh boss on first day win: Attitude, commitment and application was spot on!

A chat with the Robins’ boss after their opening day win.

Following Budleigh Salterton’s superb opening day 4-1 win at home to Chudleigh Athletic, we caught up with Robins’ boss Dan Carthew to ask for his thoughts.

First up, we asked Dan what he made of the overall performance.

He responded saying: “The attitude, commitment and application from my players on Saturday was first class – which is a real positive.

“They went about their football in the right way and gave a very good account of themselves against a strong and physical Chudleigh side.

“We moved the ball well, remained focused throughout and took our chances - the score line is a reflection of that and the result is the perfect start to the season.”

Next up, to the question of what, if anything disappointed him about the game, he replied saying: “We conceded from a set piece which was disappointing, but credit to the players who immediately took responsibility for the error and corrected it, and we looked very assured at set plays for the rest of the game.”

We then asked if there had been any individual stars on the day.

The Budleigh boss replied saying: “Of course, club captain Si Withers took the plaudits with his hat-trick and rightly so. Si is a great example to all of the lads on and off the pitch and we are thrilled to have him with us this season.

“Full credit has to go to all of my players for Saturday’s performance, it was a team effort from the first minute to the last, but I’d like to mention Will White, Jamie Crossman and Jack England, who I thought played very well in their respective positions, and again, are examples of the right attitude and character we want at Budleigh.”

Next up for the Robins’ is a Wednesday night Greenway Lane meeting with Exeter University and we asked the boss for his thoughts on the next challenge for his team.

He responded saying: “We know that Exeter University will present their own challenges on Wednesday evening; we are expecting a young, fit and technically good side however, my players should take a lot of promise from the weekend into this game – and I’m confident if we pick up where we left off it should be a very entertaining match.

“In terms of selection, one of two picked up knocks on Saturday which we will look at, but other than that I essentially have a full squad to select from, and a couple of new signings that were made over the weekend are potentially in contention.”