Ten-man Budleigh battle well in defeat at home to high-flying Newtown

Budleigh Salterton were beaten 6-0 when they entertained Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East high-flying Newtown at a sun-kissed Greenway Lane.

The score line suggests a one-sided game, but this was not the case and Budleigh gave a very good account of themselves from first whistle to last.

Indeed, the home effort was all the more impressive for the fact that they went into the game against one of the favourites to land the title - and a side that had beaten them 9-0 in the first league meeting between the sides this season - without a recognised goalkeeper!

With the two regular glovesman unavailable it was left to full-back Luke Iddon to don the jersey and the gloves!

The visiting side started with the confidence of a team who have been scoring goals for fun this term and, although the home side did well with early resistance, the pressure eventually told and two goals came in quick succession.

Undaunted, Budleigh continued to give as good as they got and they could, probably should, have halved the arrears late in the first half, but a glorious chance to net from a close range header was spurned and things got significantly tougher for the home side with Ross James red carded for what the match official saw as 'denying a clear scoring opportunity'. The subsequent penalty was fired wide of the mark and, just before the break, Jake Chudley looked to have been clearly 'shoved' in the back, but the match official's view was blocked by a crowd of players and the 'penalty' was not given. It all meant that the Robins trooped off at the break two goals down, but it could just have easily have been 2-2!

The second half was played at a similar pace and Newtown scored a couple of superb individual goals and added two more to seal their latest victory.

Budleigh can be proud of their contribution, particularly given that they played for over half the game with 10 men. This Saturday (January 25) the Robins are in league action at Chudleigh.