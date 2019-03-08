Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Budleigh hit for four against Aplhington

PUBLISHED: 18:23 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 24 August 2019

Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0971. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0971. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton lost their first home game of the season 4-1 against Exeter-based outfit Alphington in the Devon Football League North and East Division.

Alphington's Ryan Moody opened the scoring in the 40th minute before James Mudge doubled the advantage in the 56th.

The three points were confirmed when Alphington scored their third just after the hour mark.

Budleigh did grab a consolation goal in the 87th minute via the head of Jake Chudley but Alphington restored their three goal advantage in injury time.

The visitors were on the front foot from the first minute and an early shot forced Budliegh keeper Jamie Crossman into action.

The Alphington players were beginning to find their range and a 10th minute free kick was narrowly right of the goal.

It took until the 20th minute for Budleigh to register their first shot but it did not trouble the goalkeeper.

Having weathered the 30 minute storm, the home side began to see more of the ball and for the first time it was them that looked the most likely to score which made the opening goal all the more disappointing for the home crowd.

Crossman miss kicked his clearance and was disposed by Moody for an easy finish into an empty net.

The half time whistle blew with the score at 1-0.

Just 11 minutes after the restart and the Exeter side doubled their lead. A soft free kick was converted by Mudge. His effort was hit hard into the bottom left corner.

Alphington pressed forward and a great cross allowed their number 16 to score with a sweet effort on the volley.

The final period of the game was drifting towards a 3-0 end but Budleigh did give their fans something to cheer about. Full back Jake Chudley curved his body well to get low and head a cross past Alphington goalkeeper Lee Wacing.

The last action of the day was for Bailey Jason-Ryan to score in injury time.

The result puts Budleigh seventh in the table and next up they face a trip away to St Martins on Saturday, August 31.

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

‘Old and unsafe’ play park to get £100,000 facelift

How the Redgates play park could look after a £100,000 upgrade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town council ‘cannot entertain’ running Exmouth’s troubled carnival

Mayor Steve Gazzard said the town will not be taking over the carnival.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

‘Old and unsafe’ play park to get £100,000 facelift

How the Redgates play park could look after a £100,000 upgrade. Picture: East Devon District Council

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Town council ‘cannot entertain’ running Exmouth’s troubled carnival

Mayor Steve Gazzard said the town will not be taking over the carnival.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh hit for four against Aplhington

Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0971. Picture: Terry Ife

Local sporting action this Saturday

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Choral Society seeks new members

Exmouth Choral Society rehearsing in Glenorchy Church. Picture: Kate Wilcox

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Village’s new salon joins fight against climate change

Sarah Leese and Stephinie Murdoch outside their new Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9123. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists