Budleigh hit for four against Aplhington

Budleigh Salterton lost their first home game of the season 4-1 against Exeter-based outfit Alphington in the Devon Football League North and East Division.

Alphington's Ryan Moody opened the scoring in the 40th minute before James Mudge doubled the advantage in the 56th.

The three points were confirmed when Alphington scored their third just after the hour mark.

Budleigh did grab a consolation goal in the 87th minute via the head of Jake Chudley but Alphington restored their three goal advantage in injury time.

The visitors were on the front foot from the first minute and an early shot forced Budliegh keeper Jamie Crossman into action.

The Alphington players were beginning to find their range and a 10th minute free kick was narrowly right of the goal.

It took until the 20th minute for Budleigh to register their first shot but it did not trouble the goalkeeper.

Having weathered the 30 minute storm, the home side began to see more of the ball and for the first time it was them that looked the most likely to score which made the opening goal all the more disappointing for the home crowd.

Crossman miss kicked his clearance and was disposed by Moody for an easy finish into an empty net.

The half time whistle blew with the score at 1-0.

Just 11 minutes after the restart and the Exeter side doubled their lead. A soft free kick was converted by Mudge. His effort was hit hard into the bottom left corner.

Alphington pressed forward and a great cross allowed their number 16 to score with a sweet effort on the volley.

The final period of the game was drifting towards a 3-0 end but Budleigh did give their fans something to cheer about. Full back Jake Chudley curved his body well to get low and head a cross past Alphington goalkeeper Lee Wacing.

The last action of the day was for Bailey Jason-Ryan to score in injury time.

The result puts Budleigh seventh in the table and next up they face a trip away to St Martins on Saturday, August 31.