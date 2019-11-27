Budleigh all set for another meeting with Liverton United

Archant

Budleigh Salterton were washed out in their bid to play a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game last Saturday when a waterlogged University pitch meant no action was possible.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a similar sorry soggy story across the league with just one game surviving and that was the one played on the all-weather surface that is home to Exwick Villa where St Martins provided the opposition for a game that ended all square at 1-1.

Budleigh's last action was their November 16, 5-1 home win over Liverton United and it is the South Devon they face this coming Saturday (November 30) - weather permitting! It's the first of three games in seven days for the Robins, who are in home action next Wednesday (December 4), when they host Teignmouth and three days later, on December 7, the Robins are away to Newtown.

This Saturday's visit to Liverton marks the halfway point of the Budleigh league campaign. Speaking after their last outing, the 5-1 win over Liverton, Budleigh boss Ric Withers said: "It was a strange game in as much had it ended 10-4 to us I don't think there'd have been too many complaints. It really was that sort of a game with chances aplenty at both ends of the pitch."