Budleigh again enjoy no good fortune as they are beaten at high-flying Elmore

Budleigh Salterton were beaten 8-0 on their visit to high-flying Elmore, but, once again, the Robins gave a good account of themselves and, with a little more composure in front of goal, the scoreline would not have had such a one-sided look about it, writes Alan Beer

Indeed, it was Budleigh who fashioned the first opportunity of the match with Harry Gibbons seeing his fierce drive tipped over by home custodian Aiden Barrett.

The opening goal arrived in the 10th minute when a right-wing cross was turned home by Jordan Casey. Two minutes later, when a shot was blocked in a crowded Budleigh area, it fell kindly to Harry Butler, who drilled it home for 2-0.

The third goal was a penalty of the ‘soft’ variety, awarded, somewhat harshly, when a Budleigh defender slipped and fell with his hand coming into contact with the ball and Jordan Bastin slammed the spot kick past Alan Doble.

Despite being three down, the Robins gave as good as they got for the final 20 minutes of the half as chances were fashioned – and spurned.

Then, with half-time beckoning, the home side got a fourth with a clinical finish from Bastin.

Budleigh made a bright start to the second half and the lively Matt Ansell saw a 20-yard shot fly fractionally over. Play switched to the other end where Alan Doble kept out a close-range header with a superb save.

It was not until the 65th minute that Elmore got their fifth with a left-wing raid, eventually seeing Dan Tapp turn the ball home.

Robbie Knight then notched a late double before Ashton Hewitt rounded off the scoring in the final moments of the contest.

Budleigh, for whom Matt Ansell, Johnny Hitchcock, Si Withers and goalkeeper Alan Doble all had fine games, have a big chance of a rare success this season when, on Saturday, they travel to South Devon to take on a Liverton side that sit bottom of the Eastern Division, one place below Budleigh.

When the sides met at Greenway Lane in October, Budleigh won 3-1 and that remains their only success of the league season to date.