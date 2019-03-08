Brown stars as Blues U15s win thrilling derby meeting

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:35 22 September 2019

The Exmouth Town UNder-14 team ahead of their recent Devon County Cup tie against Barnstaple outfit Eastside. Picture ETFC

Archant

Brixington Blues were 5-3 winners in a compelling Exeter & District Youth League local derby meeting at home to Exmouth United.

Reece Alexander in action for Brixington Blues Under-15s during their derby win over Exmouth United. Picture DAVE HAGGERTYReece Alexander in action for Brixington Blues Under-15s during their derby win over Exmouth United. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

After something of a sluggish start Blues skipper Jake Haggerty won the ball in midfield and found Luke Parramore and he sent Makan Coulibaly who ran on to fire the ball home to open the scoring.

United responded well, swiftly leveled and then took a 2-1 lead.

This sparked a good response from Blues and first, Joel Knott fired wide before Oscar Grunt was denied by a splendid save from the United glovesman.

In an end-to-end game, United continued to look sharp, but the Blues defence, and in particular, Reece Alexander and Haydon Simpson, were equal to the opposition's best efforts. The scores were eventually leveled again when an Oscar Grunt shot was parried out to Zac Brown who drilled it home.

Exmouth Town goalkeeper Chris Wright with his player sponsor Derek Tate. Find out more about all things sponsorship and Exmouth Town at the club's website, www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk Picture MARTIN COOKExmouth Town goalkeeper Chris Wright with his player sponsor Derek Tate. Find out more about all things sponsorship and Exmouth Town at the club's website, www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk Picture MARTIN COOK

Whether it was a half-time chat, or the 'jaffa cakes' that were handed out, Blues began the second half on the front foot and skipper Haggerty played in Brown to score his second.

Goal scorer then turned provider as Brown provided the 'assist' for Grunt to score his first goal for the team to make it 4-2. Things got better for Blues as a Joel Knott cross was volleyed home by Jack Drew-Cull to make it 5-2.

A late penalty saw United bag a third, but United were not to be denied a deserved victory.

It was Zac Brown, who certainly changed the game in favour of Blues, who was named Man of the Match.

