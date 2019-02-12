Advanced search

Brown nets five as Town thirds put Bradninch to the sword

PUBLISHED: 13:03 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 21 February 2019

Exmouth Town 3rds against Tedburn St Mary. Ref exsp 06 19TI 9172. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town thirds landed what was only their second win of the Macron League Division Eight season as they won 7-2 at Bradninch Villa.

Midfielder Cameron Brown took the individual honours, scoring five of the Town goals in Mid Devon.

Town made a bright start to the game and fashioned some gilt-edged early chances. Indeed, they could, perhaps should, have been two or three goals to the good before they fell behind to a powerful strike that gave goalkeeper Jordan Capey no chance of keeping it out and Bradninch held a 34th minute lead.

Despite slipping behind, Town, with their impressive midfield ‘diamond’ formation of Mat Peligry, Cameron Brown, Tommy Williamson and Merik Yilmaz all impressing, were behind for just four minutes! A quick ball played over the top of the home back line was picked up by Leigh Collet to run on and net and, five minutes later Town – and Collet – struck again, to lead 2-1 at the break.

Town, with central defensive midfielder Harry David playing a key role, extended their lead six minutes into the second half.

It was Cameron Brown who scored the third and this clearly gave the midfielder a ‘hunger’ for further goals! Indeed, Brown scored all five of the second-half Town goals, though there ought to have been a sixth, but a penalty from Collet struck the frame of the goal and so his effort at a hat-trick failed!

The Town defensive unit of ‘Man of the Match’ Oliver Morney, Jordan Horne, Lee Dumbrek and skipper Chris Omerod dealt confidently with everything that Bradninch threw at them. In what was a fine all-round team performance, Liam Gallagher came off the bench to claim an ‘assist’ and the other two to come off the bench, Sam Cox and Jamie Edwards, both contributed as Town chalked up a hugely impressive away success.

