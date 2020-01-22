Brixington United U9s skipper James Curtis celebrates birthday with winner against Sidmouth

Archant

Brixington United Under-9s were 3-2 winners when they travelled to Sidmouth for a friendly fixture that was played out in frosty conditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both teams began well and much of the early action took place in the middle third of the pitch when United skipper James Curtis led by example, covering every blade of grass on the pitch.

It was United who broke the deadlock with Oscar Trump running onto a loose ball from midfield to slot home a low shot past the advancing keeper. Sidmouth hit back to level with a slick counter-attack, but the United lead was swiftly restored with Bobby Ralph turning home a corner. In an end-to-end encounter, Sidmouth levelled for a second time. As the game reached its closing stages, United skipper James Curtis, who was celebrating his birthday, received a pass from Leighton Low when he was on the edge of the area and he worked himself time and space to rifle the ball home to seal a 3-2 win for his side.

In another fine all-round team performance from United, Lucas Hill and John Crease had fine games.