Brixington United U14s win Exeter City Youth Tournament

Brixington United Under-14s with the cup after their win at the Exeter City Youth Tournament hosted by Cullompton Rangers. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington United Under-14s retained the cup they won at last year's Exeter City youth football tournament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The competition was hosted this year by Cullompton Rangers Football Club where Exmouth-based Brixington Blues entered two teams in the Under-14 age group, one being Blues and the other United.

Playing initially in the group stages, Blues finished third and United took second place. The teams then went head-to-head in the quarter finals and played out the predicted 'close encounter' and, when the final whistle blew, it was Blues moving into the last four after a 1-0 win.

In the semi-finals, United despatched Heavitree 3-0 and that left them with a final meeting against the Exeter City Academy Under-13 team and, in what was another mighty close encounter, United won 1-0 to lift the cup for the second successive year.

United were managed at the competition by Dave Haggerty and Chris Drew-Cull and Blues were managed by James Beverley.