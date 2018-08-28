Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship from local business

PUBLISHED: 15:11 28 January 2019

Brixington Blues U9s with their new training tops which have bene kidnly sponsored by local business Dolphin and Sunshine pre school and nursery's. Mel, one of the buisness owners is inlcded in the photo with the team. Picture: BBFC

Brixington Blues U9s with their new training tops which have bene kidnly sponsored by local business Dolphin and Sunshine pre school and nursery's. Mel, one of the buisness owners is inlcded in the photo with the team. Picture: BBFC

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-9s, who play their football in the Exeter and District Youth League are delighted to have found generous sponsors for a new set of training tops.

The Blues youngsters have been supported by the Dolphin and Sunshine pre-school and nursery, who have provided a superb set of training tops.

The team – and their coaching staff – wish to place on record their sincere thanks to the business owners Paul and Mel, who are long-standing supporters of all things Brixington Blues, for their latest sponsorship.

A member of the Blues’ coaching staff said: “It is great that the team has such a local, and successful business, supporting them. I can certainly vouch for the fact the tops have been really well received by a set of young footballers who are delighted to wear them!”

Most Read

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

Jail possible for joyrider who led police on car chase

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Ace High at the double as Exmouth Town see off Launceston

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the game against Launceston, two-goal Ace High, with club president Joh Dibsdall (left) and chairman Stuart Shae. Picture ETFC

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

The ladies from Going Out Group Exmouth enjoying a walk along the Exe estuary. Picture: GOGE

Most Read

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jail possible for joyrider who led police on car chase

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ace High at the double as Exmouth Town see off Launceston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship from local business

Brixington Blues U9s with their new training tops which have bene kidnly sponsored by local business Dolphin and Sunshine pre school and nursery's. Mel, one of the buisness owners is inlcded in the photo with the team. Picture: BBFC

Exmouth swimmers net medal haul at Caradon Masters event

The Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving Society trio that were in action, successfully to, at the 2019 Caradon Masters meeting. Picture IAN LANG

Withy suffer late heartbreak as visiting South Molton deny them

Withy players in a half-time 'huddle' during the game with South Molton. Picture ANDREA PARKIN

Kilburn Thompson at the double as Blues U16 girls defeat Plainmoor

Action from the Brixington Blues girls U16 4-2 win over Plainmoor. Picture DONNA ROBERTS

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists