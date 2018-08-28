Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship from local business
PUBLISHED: 15:11 28 January 2019
Brixington Blues Under-9s, who play their football in the Exeter and District Youth League are delighted to have found generous sponsors for a new set of training tops.
The Blues youngsters have been supported by the Dolphin and Sunshine pre-school and nursery, who have provided a superb set of training tops.
The team – and their coaching staff – wish to place on record their sincere thanks to the business owners Paul and Mel, who are long-standing supporters of all things Brixington Blues, for their latest sponsorship.
A member of the Blues’ coaching staff said: “It is great that the team has such a local, and successful business, supporting them. I can certainly vouch for the fact the tops have been really well received by a set of young footballers who are delighted to wear them!”