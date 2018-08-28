Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship from local business

Brixington Blues U9s with their new training tops which have bene kidnly sponsored by local business Dolphin and Sunshine pre school and nursery's. Mel, one of the buisness owners is inlcded in the photo with the team. Picture: BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-9s, who play their football in the Exeter and District Youth League are delighted to have found generous sponsors for a new set of training tops.

The Blues youngsters have been supported by the Dolphin and Sunshine pre-school and nursery, who have provided a superb set of training tops.

The team – and their coaching staff – wish to place on record their sincere thanks to the business owners Paul and Mel, who are long-standing supporters of all things Brixington Blues, for their latest sponsorship.

A member of the Blues’ coaching staff said: “It is great that the team has such a local, and successful business, supporting them. I can certainly vouch for the fact the tops have been really well received by a set of young footballers who are delighted to wear them!”