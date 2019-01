Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship

Brixington Blues u9s are pleased to have Moreys convenience store as their new kit sponsors this season. Like Brixington Blues, Moreys is a long-established part of Exmouth life and business owner Mark Gibbins was very pleased to be able to sponsor the team. All involved with Brixington Blues Under-9s wish to place on record their thanks to Mark. Picture BRIXINGTON BLUES FC Archant

