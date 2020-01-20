Advanced search

Brixington Blues Under-9s book last four cup berth after win over Kentisbeare

PUBLISHED: 07:49 20 January 2020

Brixington Blues U9s after they had won a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup. Picture ALEXANDRIA HILL

Brixington Blues Under-9s are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 3-1 win over Kentisbeare.

Blues had home advantage for the quarter-final tie and they made a bright start with Oliver Murdoch going close a number of times, but on each occasion the excellent Kentisbeare goalkeeper kept the ball out.

Thanks to their glovesmans efforts, it was the Kents who opened the scoring with a slick counter attack.

The Blues response was goof and, led by the enterprise of Rudi Wilkinson, continued to apply pressure and it was no more than they deserved when, with the half-time whistle about to be blown, Jye Hill drilled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

During the break, Blues manager Wilf Wilkinson championed his team to 'relax' and 'enjoy' the contest and the words of encouragement worked for Blues looked sharper from the restart and they struck early in the second half with the outstanding Ollie Morgan netting at the far post from a corner.

Kentisbeare looked to hit back, but they got precious little change out of the solid defensive play from Ren Woodhall and James Messenger, while the work of Ted Neal from midfield also helped the Blues cause and, as a result, home goalkeeper Lucas Marles was rarely troubled.

At the other end of the pitch, Blues made sure of their place in the last four of the cup when a superb strike by Owen Looker arrowed its way into the back of the net.

