Brixington Blues Under-7s net superb double sponsorship

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 January 2020

Brixington Blues U7s who have received some splendid, and much appreciated, sponsorship from The Point Bar & Grill on Exmouth Marina, who have supplied the match kit and Geo Consulting Engineering Ltd, who have supplied coats and hats. Picture: EDWARD WRIGHT

Brixington Blues U7s who have received some splendid, and much appreciated, sponsorship from The Point Bar & Grill on Exmouth Marina, who have supplied the match kit and Geo Consulting Engineering Ltd, who have supplied coats and hats. Picture: EDWARD WRIGHT

Brixington Blues Under-7s have received a major boost in the form of two different sponsorships from local companies.

The Point Bar & Grill on Exmouth Marina have supplied the young team with a smart new match kit and Geo Consulting Engineering Ltd have supplied coats and hats to help keep the players warm during the winter.

Blues Under-7s manager Ed Wright says: "We are so grateful to both The Point Bar & Grill and Geo Consulting Engineering Ltd for this generous sponsorship. It really does make a huge difference to us as a team."

He continued: "At the beginning of the season a group of boys from various schools across Exmouth & East Devon, previously unknown to each other, came together to create this Brixington Blues Under-7s team.

"The boys have swiftly created a strong bond and developed a great team ethos, which is producing positive results.

"The team have played a number of matches this season, scored significantly more than they have conceded and for the majority of matches have ended up as the winning team, producing some brilliant performances along the way.

"They work really hard in training and are having great fun at the start of their footballing journey."

