Brixington Blues Under-15s so impressive in win at last year’s champion team

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-15 4-3 success over Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Brixington Blues Under-15s were most impressive as they emerged 6-2 victors in their latest pre-season fixture against the reigning Exeter and District title holders, Alphington.

In a high tempo and energised team display the Blues emerged dominant against their long-term rivals on the 4G surface at the Alphington ground.

The early exchanges saw the Blues’ central duo of Fin Macdonald and Alex Quaife start to dominate the midfield with their pace and speed and into the challenge.

The fullback pairing of Cameron Horne and Harry Dobrijevic subdued the dangerous wingmen in the Exeter attack.

A high press and relentless pressure on the ball kept the Alphington side pinned back and trapped inside their half, and the break-through soon came.

Brad Higham seized quickly onto a loose ball in the box and placed a low drive out of reach of the keeper.

Before the Exeter side had chance to regroup the impressive Jack McBryan carried the ball into space and hit a fierce, left foot, 30-yard strike which gave the glove man no chance, making it 2-0 to the Blues.

Alphington rallied and launched a series of attacks.

Two fine saves from Blues glovesman Ben Jeffery kept the lead intact, but a short-range effort from a corner beat the defence and put the home team back in the game.

A well-finished move soon after the restart set the two sides level, but then the Blues settled impressively to assume complete control.

Constant pressure and moving the ball quickly meant that chances soon came.

A goal each by Luke Ewing and Lewis Tose put the Blues safely ahead.

Will Lavis launched a direct attack with pace and hit a stunning long range shot which looked to seal the match for Blues.

After more good work on the right from Fin Clifford, Luke Ewing rose high to score his second with a perfectly placed header into the top corner of the net.

The fine headed effort was arguably the goal of the game, capping a memorable performance from the impressive Blues side.