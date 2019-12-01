Brixington Blues Under-15s power into last four of the cup

Brixington Blues U15 goalkeeper Riss Bracey who was part of the Blues team that booked an Exeter & District Youth League semi-final berth with an 8-2 success against Millwey Rise. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-15s powered their way into the last four of the Exeter & District Youth League KO Cup after an 8-2 success over Millwey Rise.

Both teams made bright starts, but it was Blues who fashioned the first chance of the game with Luke Paramore seeing his shot well saved by the Millwey goalkeeper.

Play switched to the opposite end of the game where Millwey took the lead with a crisp finish. Just two minutes later parity was restored with skipper Jake Haggerty taking a corner that was headed home by Joel Knott.

Another three minutes of action passed before Lewis Ayley, Haggerty and Jack Drew-Cull were all involved in a move that ended with Oliver Bradley netting.

However, in an end-to-end contest, Millwey hit back to level things up. Blues regained the lead when, after a terrific tackles from Reece Alexander thwarted a chance at one end of the pitch, Drew-Cull drilled the ball home at the other end to see Blues into a 3-2 lead. Makan Coulibaly extended the Blues lead before Knott and Jayden Marles combined ahead of Paramore netting his second to make it 5-2. With Marles, Alexander, Haydon Simpson and Ayley forming a strong back line there were no further chances for Millwey and half-time arrived with Blues still three goals to the good.

Blues glovesman Russ Bracey made a couple of smart early second half saves before Harrison Fox and captain Haggerty linked well with Drew-Cull prior to Paramore completing his hat-trick.

A superb finish from Haggerty made it 7-2 and Drew-Cull completed the scoring to round off another convincing Blues display. Oliver Bradley was named the Blues Man of the Match.