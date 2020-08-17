Brixington Blues Under-15s edge a seven-goal thriller

Brixington Blues Under-15 celebrate one of their goals in a 4-3 success over Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

In the second of their pre-season fixtures, Brixington Blues Under-15s snatched a close fought victory against Budleigh-U16s in an exciting encounter at Greenway Lane.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-15 4-3 success over Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

In a hard-fought game, the Brixington side fought back from two goals down to snatch what will certainly be remebered as a ‘memorable’ success with a superbly hit strike on the brink of full time.

Both teams settled quickly after the early encounters before Budleigh took the lead with a well-taken goal.

A through-ball from midfield split the visitors defence and a hard shot to the right gave the Blues Keeper no chance.

Keeper Ben Jeffery kept the Blues in the game with a fine save with his feet from a close-range shot.

It was end-to-end action from then on, with both sides impressing and looking dangerous when attacking.

The Blues equalised in the last moments of the half with an own-goal after a mix up in the Budleigh defence.

Early in the second half Budleigh increased their lead. The Centre Forward struck with a superb, first time volley. After a scramble in the box the Reds increased their lead to two.

With the score 3-1 against, the Blues started their comeback. Callum Smith rose high to score a well-placed header. Minutes later the same player slid in bravely on a fifty-fifty ball and slot a shot under the keeper, drawing the scores level, setting up an exciting last five minutes of the contest.

A tactical switch in the game’s last quarter changed the course of the match.

Pacey new signing, centre half Will Lavis, was switched to play striker to add punch to the attack.

With the referee about to whistle full time Lavis broke through on the left and rifled a shot out of reach of the keeper, winning the match for Blues.

It was a fine team performance, but with his work rate and tenacity in the tackle, the Brixington Blues Man of the Match award went to Will Lavis.