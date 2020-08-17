Advanced search

Brixington Blues Under-15s edge a seven-goal thriller

PUBLISHED: 16:05 17 August 2020

Brixington Blues Under-15 celebrate one of their goals in a 4-3 success over Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Brixington Blues Under-15 celebrate one of their goals in a 4-3 success over Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Archant

In the second of their pre-season fixtures, Brixington Blues Under-15s snatched a close fought victory against Budleigh-U16s in an exciting encounter at Greenway Lane.

In a hard-fought game, the Brixington side fought back from two goals down to snatch what will certainly be remebered as a ‘memorable’ success with a superbly hit strike on the brink of full time.

Both teams settled quickly after the early encounters before Budleigh took the lead with a well-taken goal.

A through-ball from midfield split the visitors defence and a hard shot to the right gave the Blues Keeper no chance.

Keeper Ben Jeffery kept the Blues in the game with a fine save with his feet from a close-range shot.

It was end-to-end action from then on, with both sides impressing and looking dangerous when attacking.

The Blues equalised in the last moments of the half with an own-goal after a mix up in the Budleigh defence.

Early in the second half Budleigh increased their lead. The Centre Forward struck with a superb, first time volley. After a scramble in the box the Reds increased their lead to two.

With the score 3-1 against, the Blues started their comeback. Callum Smith rose high to score a well-placed header. Minutes later the same player slid in bravely on a fifty-fifty ball and slot a shot under the keeper, drawing the scores level, setting up an exciting last five minutes of the contest.

A tactical switch in the game’s last quarter changed the course of the match.

Pacey new signing, centre half Will Lavis, was switched to play striker to add punch to the attack.

With the referee about to whistle full time Lavis broke through on the left and rifled a shot out of reach of the keeper, winning the match for Blues.

It was a fine team performance, but with his work rate and tenacity in the tackle, the Brixington Blues Man of the Match award went to Will Lavis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Exmouth man accused of child sex offences set for trial

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction. Picture: Marcia Fletcher

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth’s minor injuries unit is open to treat cuts, burns and sprains

Exmouth Hospital

Exmouth man accused of child sex offences set for trial

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Town set to play at Bideford on Tuesday night and you can watch it on You Tube!

Poster adveritising the live streaming of the Exmouth Town pre-season friendly at Bideford on Tuesday night. Picture ARCHANT

Brixington Blues Under-15s edge a seven-goal thriller

Brixington Blues Under-15 celebrate one of their goals in a 4-3 success over Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Budleigh Salterton to enjoy home comforts at start of new league campaign

Football on pitch

Ann Vincent and Rosemary Carter lead the way in the Budleigh ladies’ competitions

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Tuesday Tables event a success – Exmouth Friends in Need funds raised

Tuesday Tables organisers Catherine Causley (lwt) and Jess Pearson (right) with eight-year-old Holly Causley. Picture: Catherine Causley