Brixington Blues Under-15s battle well in defeat to a powerful Cranbrook outfit

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-15s game at Cranbrook. Picture; ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-15s endured a tough start to their Exeter & District Youth League campaign when they came up against a Cranbrook U15 side that are sure to be amongst the teams challenging for the top divisional honour come the season’s end.

Cranbrook are an amalgamation of the home club and former league winners Pink Panthers and they are sure to be a serious force to be reckoned with this season.

Despite the final score of 9-0, Blues can take positives from the game.

While the result was disappointing after a promising pre-season, the Blues boys stuck to their task in what was a fast-paced, tough and demanding encounter.

The challenge of the contest was clear from the start with the home side strong in all areas of the pitch.

Their height and physicality caused a threat at set pieces, but the blues faced them up and were willing to compete, making the home side work hard to take the advantage.

The first two goals came from problems at corners.

The first score was a deflection from a well taken cross.

The second was a penalty after a push at the set piece.

The midfield battle was the key to the game. Captain Fin Macdonald and Luke Ewing were combative and challenged for every ball, but the home team loaded the space and took control of the possession.

Cranbrook soon turned their advantage into chances. There were some notable performances for the Blues. Alex Quaife, in the centre half role, ran and fought for every ball.

His distribution took pressure off the Blues back line and his leadership was evident in the challenging conditions.

Tyler Cunningham impressed with his work rate and commitment.

His speed and high press unnerved the home defence.

He is a player with the potential to develop his game and be an effective striker at Division One level.

The whole team must be commended for sticking to the task. They battled and competed against quality opposition and not one head dropped for the duration of the game.

There are lessons to be learned but the team stuck together and worked hard for one another. The players will recover from the disappointment of the match and the impressive spirit shown was the positive to take.