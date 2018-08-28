Brixington Blues Under-14s dedicate latest win to their groundsman Dave Woodley

Brixington Blues U14s witth their groundsman Dave Woodley whose terrific work on the pitch meant the team coudl play their latest Exeter and District Youth League match on a day when so many other games were called off. Picture DAVNE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s powered to another big win in their Exeter and District Youth League campaign, beating visiting Okehampton 11-0, but undoubtedly, the ‘Man of the match’ performed his magic before the first ball was kicked!

Groundsman Dave Woodley deserves all the accolades for his terrific wok on the pitch to get it ready for play on a day when so many matches were called off owing to the weather.

Blues began their meeting with Okehampton at high tempo, but that early effort was matched by an enthusiastic visiting side.

However, the opening goal fell to the Blues with the assist down to Thomas Rowsell and the finish from Joel Knott’s first time strike.

The second goal was a classic team passing move begun by Russ Bracey and then involving Ben Geare and Elliott Bowyer prior to Knott doubling his tally.

Skipper Jake Haggerty launched the move that led to Ethan Beverley making it 3-0 before Oliver Bradley, Reece Alexander and Beverley were all involved in the approach play leading to a Geare goal to make it 4-0.

A trademark individual goal from the prolific Beverley made it 5-0 and then young Knott completed his hat-trick to make it six.

Number seven was fashioned, and finished by Jack Drew-Cull and seven became eight with Haggerty providing the ‘assist’ to an Alexander goal.

A plucky Okehampton side never gave up and it was only due to the disciplined defending of Joe Gosling and Harrison Fix that the home goal rarely came under threat.

Lewis Ayley provided the pass to Beverley that saw him complete yet another treble and Beverley soon had a fourth when he applied a clinical finish to another team passing move.

The final goal came from a move begun by skipper Haggerty winning the ball back and passing it to Rowsell who, in turn gave it back to Haggerty who promptly switched play to involved Bowyer and his fine cross was turned home by Drew-Cull to complete another fine morning’s work for the Blues team.

Hat-trick scoring Joel Knott was named the Blues Man of the Match.