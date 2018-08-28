Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brixington Blues Under-14s dedicate latest win to their groundsman Dave Woodley

PUBLISHED: 12:05 16 December 2018

Brixington Blues U14s witth their groundsman Dave Woodley whose terrific work on the pitch meant the team coudl play their latest Exeter and District Youth League match on a day when so many other games were called off. Picture DAVNE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues U14s witth their groundsman Dave Woodley whose terrific work on the pitch meant the team coudl play their latest Exeter and District Youth League match on a day when so many other games were called off. Picture DAVNE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s powered to another big win in their Exeter and District Youth League campaign, beating visiting Okehampton 11-0, but undoubtedly, the ‘Man of the match’ performed his magic before the first ball was kicked!

Groundsman Dave Woodley deserves all the accolades for his terrific wok on the pitch to get it ready for play on a day when so many matches were called off owing to the weather.

Blues began their meeting with Okehampton at high tempo, but that early effort was matched by an enthusiastic visiting side.

However, the opening goal fell to the Blues with the assist down to Thomas Rowsell and the finish from Joel Knott’s first time strike.

The second goal was a classic team passing move begun by Russ Bracey and then involving Ben Geare and Elliott Bowyer prior to Knott doubling his tally.

Skipper Jake Haggerty launched the move that led to Ethan Beverley making it 3-0 before Oliver Bradley, Reece Alexander and Beverley were all involved in the approach play leading to a Geare goal to make it 4-0.

A trademark individual goal from the prolific Beverley made it 5-0 and then young Knott completed his hat-trick to make it six.

Number seven was fashioned, and finished by Jack Drew-Cull and seven became eight with Haggerty providing the ‘assist’ to an Alexander goal.

A plucky Okehampton side never gave up and it was only due to the disciplined defending of Joe Gosling and Harrison Fix that the home goal rarely came under threat.

Lewis Ayley provided the pass to Beverley that saw him complete yet another treble and Beverley soon had a fourth when he applied a clinical finish to another team passing move.

The final goal came from a move begun by skipper Haggerty winning the ball back and passing it to Rowsell who, in turn gave it back to Haggerty who promptly switched play to involved Bowyer and his fine cross was turned home by Drew-Cull to complete another fine morning’s work for the Blues team.

Hat-trick scoring Joel Knott was named the Blues Man of the Match.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

Sue's main - Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Puree, braised vegetables and a cider sauce. Picture: Teflon.

Exmouth hotelier cleared of fraud charge

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.

Exmouth’s original waterfront and Rolle Road fire detailed in new fundraising history book

Ian Dowell has written another book detailing the history of Exmouth. Picture: Ian Dowell

Exmouth’s Ursula, who learned to read at the age of 87, gets national recognition

Ursula Shepherd, 89, has been named on a list of learning disability and autism 'leaders' for 2018. Picture: Shared Living South West

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh Chess Club team edged out in North Devon

A generic picture

Exmouth Harriers celebrate another terrific year

The Exmouth Harriers Christmas 2018 Awards Evening (left to right) club chairman Anthony Hatchard, Nicola Kelly, Ray Elston, Susan Hill and Rob Ellis. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Five clubs and a putter success for Chris Abraham

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5399. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Council ‘never’ uses ‘settlement agreements to gag people’, claims leader

Compromise agreements include confidentiality clauses which prevent employees from talking publicly or to the press about their reasons for leaving or the circumstances under which they left.. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists