Brixington Blues Under-13s win well against Okehampton

Action from the Under-13 meeting between Brixington Blues and Okehampton Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s came from behind before sealing a 5-2 success against Okehampton Argyle in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

The first half of the contest was a close encounter and the nearest either side came to breaking the deadlock was when an Ethan Hawes shot struck the crossbar before the same player sent a penalty wide of the mark.

Whatever was said at half-time clearly did the trick for, a minute into the second half, a Hawes pass played in Luke Ewing and he drilled the ball home to give Blues the lead. However, the lead did not last long and two goals in quick succession, albeit against the run of play, left Blues trailing with just 20 minutes remaining. When a Hawes corner was delivered to the near post, Ewing flicked it on and Fin MacDonald volleyed the ball home to make it 2-2.

Buoyed by goal, Blues found a new gear and they took the lead with a wonderful team goal. Tom Dean and Harry Williams were involved at the start of the move which continued with Jack McBryan beating the full-back before crossing for Callum Smith to head Blues back in front! Dean then made it 4-2 before, in the dying embers of the game, another sweet move involving MacDonald and McBryan, ended with Hawes rifling home the Blues fifth and final goal.

In another terrific team performance, Jack McBryan took the honours with regard to the Player of the Week award for his excellent shift on the left.

