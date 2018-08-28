Advanced search

Brixington Blues Under-13s see out 2018 at the top of the Division One table

PUBLISHED: 11:23 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:23 27 December 2018

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Archant

Brixington Blues completed their 2018 fixtures, winning their Exeter and District Youth League home meeting with Crediton Youth 8-3 to sit top of the table at the year’s end.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Blues started brightly, with Tom Dean winning himself a penalty after some quick footwork in the area, but after picking himself up to take the spot kick, young Dean saw the visiting glovesman pull off a fine save!

Fin Clifford set up the next move for Blues, winning the ball in midfield and playing out wide to Ethan Hawes. Hawes then cleverly linked with Fin MacDonald who returned the ball to Hawes and he drilled it home to give Blues a deserved lead.

Crediton hit straight back and, in a one-on-one with Blues goalkeeper Ben Jeffery the Crediton striker finished in clinical, style to restore parity.

Blues responded well and enjoyed a period when they retained possession of the ball with some slick passing and it was no more than they deserved when Callum Smith showed good strength, using his shoulder to out-muscle the defender, creating himself to find enough room to get a shot away that nestled in the back of the visitors’ net to see Blues back into the lead.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Tom Dean then set up Hawes for his second of the day; a tremendous strike from Hawes which dinked the inside of the post on the way in from a tight angle.

Blues lead was then extended with an own goal from a Crediton defender, heading the ball past his own goalkeeper and Blues trooped off at the break sporting a 4-1 lead.

After the restart, Smith launched a left wing raid from which he crossed for Hawes to turn the ball home, making it 5-1, completing his hat-trick in the process.

Cameron Horne then headed home a Hawes corner to extend the lead further before Crediton mounted something of a comeback, netting two goals in quick succession to give themselves a glimmer of hope with still 10 minutes remaining.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

However, Tom Dean put paid to any visiting hopes when he struck with a rare left foot strike, and Bobby Pond rounded off a fine overall performance with a close range effort from a corner in the dying minutes.

Ethan Hawes edged the ‘Player of the Week’ award for his hat-trick performance, but there were several strong contenders in a impressive team performance.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues Under-13s win over Crediton Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

