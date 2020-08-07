Brixington Blues Under-12s net clean sheet victory over WBB United

Brixington Blues Under-12s made a very welcome return to match action when they took on WBB United in a friendly fixture.

Goals inside the first 15 minutes from Ned O’mahoney and Harry Tooby and a second half strike from Ben Vines, saw the Blues to victory.

With both teams having not played for just over five months owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was clear there were two sets of youngsters on show just delighted to be back playing again!

The early stages were evenly contested with Oliver Dawkins finding room down the right to feed Ryan McCann who set up Josh Lawrence for a shot which went just over. Harry Batten was making progress down the other wing whilst Ned O’Mahoney showed his neat footwork to push the ball through the middle.

Blues goalkeeper Evan Clark was called upon to make a great save from looping header before, at the other end of the pitch, Ned O’Mahoney picked up a loose ball and rifled it home from outside the area to give Blues an eighth minute lead.

The Blues defence looked good, in particular Harper Phillips having a brilliant game, clearing well and breaking up a number of attacks and being supported by Frank Shelton who was confidently distributing the ball from the back.

Josh Lawrence, who had a fine game, pulling WBB’s defence out of shape, made space for an O’Mahoney pass to send Harry Tooby through on goal, and the youngster picked his spot to put Blues 2-0 up on 14 minutes.

Ryan McCann showed up everywhere he was needed on the pitch and worked well with Isaac Wykes to release Ben Vines down the left, but further Blues pressure couldn’t produce another goal before half-time.

WBB started the second half on the front foot, but they got no change out of a Blues back line in which Harley Westaway was outstanding while Oliver Dawkins showed a clever ability to swiftly turn defence back into attack.

Harry Tooby had the moment of the game chipping the ball over his own head, turning and hammering a volley, Gascoigne-esque, that was incredibly well saved by the keeper. Midway through the second half, Ben Vines made the victory certain from close range late in the game for the Blues to enjoy victory in their first outing of the new pre-season

Blues team: Evan Clark 1, Frank Shelton 2, Harper Phillips 3, Ryan McCann 6, Oliver Dawkins 7, Harry Batten 8, Ned O’Mahoney 9, Harry Tooby 10, Josh Lawrence 11, Isaac Wykes 12, Ben Vines 14, Harley Westaway 18