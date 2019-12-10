Brixington Blues Under-11s power to big Devon Cup win

Harry Batten in action for Brixington Blues U11s in their cip win over Okehampton. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS Archant

Brixington Blues Under-11s were emphatic 9-0 winners when they met Okehampton in a Devon Cup third round tie.

Blues made an impression on the contest from the start; Harry Batten saw a shot well saved before slick play involving Ryan McCann and Ned O'Mahoney ended with Harry Tooby firing Blues into a fourth minute lead.

Okehampton hit back, but Oliver Dawkins and Harper Phillips looked solid in defence.

After some terrific tracking back by Ryan McCann the ball ended up with O'Mahoney who scored with a delightful long-range shot.

With the runs of Josh Lawrence a constant threat it was no surprise when Batten made it three and it was soon 4-0 with Batten providing the assist for a second Tooby goal.

When Blues were awarded a free-kick, Batten rolled it sideways to O'Mahoney who rifled it home to leave Blues 5-0 to the good at the break.

The second half saw the introduction of Isaac Wykes and Ben Vines. With Frank Shelton looking solid at the back leaving Blues glovesman Evan Clark with little to do as Blues went in search of further goals.

Wykes provided the assist for a Ben Vines goal and then McCann set up Wyes to make it 7-0. Vines struck again to make it eight before O'Mahoney completed his hat-trick to complete the scoring.

This was a skilful and dominant team performance which sees the Blues through to quarter finals of the Cup for the third year in a row.

Blues: Evan Clark, Frank Shelton, Harper Phillips, Ryan McCann, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Ned O'Mahoney, Harry Tooby, Josh Lawrence, Isaac Wykes, Ben Vines.