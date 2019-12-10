Advanced search

Brixington Blues Under-11s power to big Devon Cup win

PUBLISHED: 14:07 10 December 2019

Harry Batten in action for Brixington Blues U11s in their cip win over Okehampton. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Harry Batten in action for Brixington Blues U11s in their cip win over Okehampton. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-11s were emphatic 9-0 winners when they met Okehampton in a Devon Cup third round tie.

Blues made an impression on the contest from the start; Harry Batten saw a shot well saved before slick play involving Ryan McCann and Ned O'Mahoney ended with Harry Tooby firing Blues into a fourth minute lead.

Okehampton hit back, but Oliver Dawkins and Harper Phillips looked solid in defence.

After some terrific tracking back by Ryan McCann the ball ended up with O'Mahoney who scored with a delightful long-range shot.

With the runs of Josh Lawrence a constant threat it was no surprise when Batten made it three and it was soon 4-0 with Batten providing the assist for a second Tooby goal.

When Blues were awarded a free-kick, Batten rolled it sideways to O'Mahoney who rifled it home to leave Blues 5-0 to the good at the break.

The second half saw the introduction of Isaac Wykes and Ben Vines. With Frank Shelton looking solid at the back leaving Blues glovesman Evan Clark with little to do as Blues went in search of further goals.

Wykes provided the assist for a Ben Vines goal and then McCann set up Wyes to make it 7-0. Vines struck again to make it eight before O'Mahoney completed his hat-trick to complete the scoring.

This was a skilful and dominant team performance which sees the Blues through to quarter finals of the Cup for the third year in a row.

Blues: Evan Clark, Frank Shelton, Harper Phillips, Ryan McCann, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Ned O'Mahoney, Harry Tooby, Josh Lawrence, Isaac Wykes, Ben Vines.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Town’s Tuesday night game at Shepton Mallet is washed out

Football on pitch

Lympstone net clean sheet win over table-toppers thanks to Schlaefli strike

Brixington Blues Under-11s power to big Devon Cup win

Harry Batten in action for Brixington Blues U11s in their cip win over Okehampton. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Exmouth Town cup tie OFF

Exmouth Town versus Honiton Town preview. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Under-9s in latest action at Topsham

Exmouth U9 action and Coby Sharland takes the ball forward. Picture EXMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists