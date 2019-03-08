Brixington Blues Under-11s make winning start to new league season

Action from the Brixington Blues U11 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-11s made a winning start to a new Exeter & District Youth League as they defeated Pinhoe Spartans 6-1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Brixington Blues U11 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture BBFC Action from the Brixington Blues U11 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture BBFC

Blues began at high tempo and, in the early exchanges, Harry Batten played a superb one-two with Ned O'Mahoney before running down the right wing to deliver a great cross that Harry Tooby just couldn't get a foot on. The Blues made great progress down the right with Oliver Dawkins picking the ball up and attacking and Ryan McCann always playing intelligent balls to play the Blues in.

Frank Shelton put in great tackle to stop danger in the area, let the opposition know he was on the pitch and clear danger. The Blues grew into the game with Ned O'Mahoney playing in Harry Tooby for another shot on goal.

Brixington broke the deadlock after Ned O'Mahoney won a free kick and curled a beauty over the wall and into the top of the net for 1-0.

Harry Batten created a chance with brilliant footwork taking the ball around 3 players and Ryan McCann picked out some fabulous passes. Ned O'Mahoney played in Harry Batten down the right who then put in a perfect cross for Harry Tooby to finish emphatically for 2-0.

Brilliant goal keeping from Evan Clark kept out Pinhoe's danger man and Frank Shelton put in a brilliant tackle to break up their attack. The Blues made it 3-0 just before half time when Harry Batten put another pinpoint cross in for Josh Lawrence to finish.

Taylor Westaway was between the sticks for the second half with Isaac Wykes causing immediate problems with his powerful runs. The Blues were in among the goals again when Ned O'Mahoney's fierce free kick took a deflection off the wall and found the top left corner for 4-0.

Sonny Rowsell exchanged passes with Oliver Dawkins but the Blues and were coming under pressure and Pinhole pulled one back to make it 4-1. The Blues were looking shaky at the back and Pinhoe won a penalty but hit it high over the bar. Taylor Westaway showed great bravery to save at the striker's feet.

Oliver Dawkins held the ball up brilliantly and always found the right pass, Ben Vines made some superb runs jinxing through the opposition's defence and was unlucky to see a powerful shot blocked.

The Blues won a free kick out on the right and Ryan McCann's super ball in was nodded home at the far post by Sonny Rowsell to make it 5-1.

Ben Vines showed real intelligence in his running and positioning and Harper Philips was brilliant in defence turning it into attack. Pinhoe play a pass back to keeper and unluckily scored an own goal to make the final score 6-1 in a fantastic opening league game for Brixington.

Squad: 1 Taylor Westaway, 1 Evan Clark, 2 Frank Shelton, 3 Harper Philips, 6 Ryan McCann, 7 Oliver Dawkins, 8 Harry Batten, 10 Harry Tooby, 11 Joshua Lawrence, 12, Isaac Wykes, 14 Ben Vines, 15 Sonny Rowsell