Brixington Blues Under-11s into third successive Devon Cup semi-final

Brixington Blues Under-11s. Picture: BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-11s are into the Devon Youth League Cup semi-finals for the third successive year after a 4-1 win over West Hill.

Blues were quickly into their stride and were mighty close to an early goal when a quality cross from Harry Batten found Josh Lawrence in the area, but his shot was well saved by the West Hill glovesman.

Ned O'Mahoney, who was lively throughout, was next to go close and, shortly after he'd had a shot deflected wide he danced round a couple of defenders with his quick feet, before rifling the ball home to open the scoring.

With Oliver Dawkins, Sonny Roswell and Ryan McCann were all big influences in the midfield and Harper Phillips and Frank Shelton looking solid in defence, Harry Batten and Josh Lawrence kept probing Blues remained in charge

Shortly after having a 'goal' ruled out for off-side, Blues doubled their lead with a O'Mahoney providing the assist for a Harry Tooby goal.

West Hill hit back and only a stunning save from Evan Clark denied them a goal back and half-time arrived with Blues leading 2-0.

Early in the second half, some excellent defensive work from Phillips and Sheldon led to the ball finding Tooby who promptly struck a superb long-range strike that made it 3-0 and there was an element of 'David Beckham' about a magnificent effort from Batten that made it 4-0.

West Hill got a consolation goal before the end, but there was no denying that Blues richly deserved their success. The win was built on a fine all-round team performance, with all those involved making excellent contributions.