Brixington Blues Under-11s fired to success by MacDonald strike

Brixington Blues Under-11s beat the weather to see some action on a day when many other teams had matches postponed and they made good use of the run out as they defeated Axminster Youth 3-2 in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

Both teams began the contest with a good intensity about their approach, but it was Axminster who opened up the scoring after putting together a slick breakaway attack that ended with their striker getting the better of Blues goalkeeper Coby Smith in a one-on-one situation.

Blues responded well and were soon level when Nathan Bochenski took the ball clear of the defenders to the bye line before squaring to Brodie Frazer to apply a calm finish to leave honours even at half-time.

Blues made a confident start to the second half and, 10 minutes in, Evan Slater received the ball just inside the Axminster area and he unleashed a ferocious first time shot that nestled in the back of the net to put Blues 2-1 up.

Axminster battled back and, with 10 minutes remaining, equalised once again to set up a frenetic finish. However, this Blues team, as well as being an accomplished side, also have bags of character in their ranks and, rather than dwell on being pegged back for the second time, they were quickly onto the front foot and almost immediately regained the lead.

The catalyst for the third goal was young Bochenski, who showed great determination that inspired those around him and, when Bochenski played a wonderful diagonal through-ball to split the Axminster defence, it sent the fleet-footed Rory MacDonald away and, when he cut inside, he looked up and rifled the ball home to seal a narrow, but richly deserved success for the Blues.