Brixington Blues Under-11s edged out at Dawlish

The Brixington Blues Under-11s with their coaches at the start of a new Exeter & District Youth League season. Picture: BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-11s braved the weather on a slightly damp and breezy Saturday morning to visit Dawlish, writes Paul Cameron.

The home side started well and used their knowledge of a sloping pitch to great effect.

They also had a strong wind in their favour and were able to take an early lead thanks to a hotly contested spot kick!

Two more quick goals followed as blues struggled to settle from the earlier ‘penalty’ award.

However, as the half continued, they managed to get their heads up and began to play with real confidence.

A feature of the action was some terrific wing play down either flank by Louis Bersesford and Josh Lawrence.

It was only a combination of resolute defending and inspired goalkeeping that meant half-time arrived with Blues still to register a goal.

After the break, Blues continued to play on the front foot and the goal they so deserved for their inspired efforts came midway through the half with Jack Tidball the scorer.

Blues, with Theo Wright and Jack Gibbings so influential in the middle third of the pitch, continued to be the dominant force throughout the second half.

However, luck wasn’t on their side in terms of netting a second goal as the Dawlish keeper pulled off a great save in the dying moments of the game.

There were plenty of positives to take from the game for the team - onwards and upwards as they say!