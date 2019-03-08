Brixington Blues Under-10s power to big win over Sidmouth

Brixington Blues Under-10s powered their way to a 9-0 success over Sidmouth when the teams met to contest an Exeter and District Youth league end-of-season match.

It was Josh Lawrence, with five of the goals, and Ned O'Mahoney, with four, who took the scoring honours, but this was no two-man show for the whole team played their part in a terrific all-round display.

Blues made a bright start with Isaac Wykes and Frank Shelton looking solid at the back while Ned O'Mahoney was a big influence in the opening exchanges.

Josh Lawrence, as ever, typically committed in his tackles, created the opening from which O'Mahoney opened the scoring with a long-range shot.

The lead was doubled by O'Mahoney after he played a neat one-two with Isaac Wykes.

Oliver Dawkins made a number of fine left wing runs before O'Mahoney completed his hat-trick and then Josh Lawrence scored a quick-fire hat-trick, and then scored his fourth to make it 7-0, once again combining well with team mate Isaac Wykes.

In the second half, there was more of the same with Blues the dominant force in the contest.

Charlie Cain made a brave defensive block to ensure the clean sheer stayed in place and there was also some fine defending from Evan Clark before, at the other end of the pitch, a further goal each from O'Mahoney and Lawrence wrapped up a thoroughly convincing win for the Blues.