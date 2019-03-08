Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brixington Blues Under-10s power to big win over Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:09 08 May 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Brixington Blues Under-10s powered their way to a 9-0 success over Sidmouth when the teams met to contest an Exeter and District Youth league end-of-season match.

It was Josh Lawrence, with five of the goals, and Ned O'Mahoney, with four, who took the scoring honours, but this was no two-man show for the whole team played their part in a terrific all-round display.

Blues made a bright start with Isaac Wykes and Frank Shelton looking solid at the back while Ned O'Mahoney was a big influence in the opening exchanges.

Josh Lawrence, as ever, typically committed in his tackles, created the opening from which O'Mahoney opened the scoring with a long-range shot.

The lead was doubled by O'Mahoney after he played a neat one-two with Isaac Wykes.

Oliver Dawkins made a number of fine left wing runs before O'Mahoney completed his hat-trick and then Josh Lawrence scored a quick-fire hat-trick, and then scored his fourth to make it 7-0, once again combining well with team mate Isaac Wykes.

In the second half, there was more of the same with Blues the dominant force in the contest.

Charlie Cain made a brave defensive block to ensure the clean sheer stayed in place and there was also some fine defending from Evan Clark before, at the other end of the pitch, a further goal each from O'Mahoney and Lawrence wrapped up a thoroughly convincing win for the Blues.

Most Read

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services are at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Liberal Democrats now the largest party in Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Hall.

Most Read

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services are at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Liberal Democrats now the largest party in Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Hall.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services are at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowlers have fun in support of Captain’s charities

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Brixington Blues Under-10s power to big win over Sidmouth

Football on pitch

Budleigh Salterton Under-14 girls net mixed bag of recent results

Goal!

Budleigh ladies Over-50s make stunning start to new outdoor season

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists