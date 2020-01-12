Brixington Blues U9 net super sponsorship as they prepare for cup quarter-final tie
PUBLISHED: 16:49 12 January 2020
Brixington Blues Under-9s have begged themselves a new kit courtesy of a generous sponsorship.
The youngsters, who play their football in the Exeter & District Youth League which sees action each Saturday morning have been provided with a new kit thanks to sponsorship from Kennford Tarmacadam Surfacing Contractors.
Brixington Blues, managed by Wilf Wilkinson are preparing for a cup quarter final tie this coming Saturday (January 18) when they take on Kentisbeare in a match being played at the Blues home which is the Withycombe Common pitches beside the Archery Club. To reach the last eight of the competition, Blues put out Bradninch 5-3 thanks to a hat-trick from Jye Hill and single goals from Ollie Morgan and Owen Looker.
There is also a Brixington United U9s side and that is managed by Gary Martin and they, like their inter club colleagues, are enjoying a fine season in league and cup competitions, only exiting the cup at the hands of a very strong Stoke Hill outfit.