Brixington Blues U9 net super sponsorship as they prepare for cup quarter-final tie

Brixington Blues U9s in their smart new kit thanks to the generosity of Kennford Tarmacadam Surfacing Contractors. Blues are in home cup action this coming Saturday (Janaury 18) against Kentisbeare. Picture: BRIXINGTON BLUES FC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-9s have begged themselves a new kit courtesy of a generous sponsorship.

The youngsters, who play their football in the Exeter & District Youth League which sees action each Saturday morning have been provided with a new kit thanks to sponsorship from Kennford Tarmacadam Surfacing Contractors.

Brixington Blues, managed by Wilf Wilkinson are preparing for a cup quarter final tie this coming Saturday (January 18) when they take on Kentisbeare in a match being played at the Blues home which is the Withycombe Common pitches beside the Archery Club. To reach the last eight of the competition, Blues put out Bradninch 5-3 thanks to a hat-trick from Jye Hill and single goals from Ollie Morgan and Owen Looker.

There is also a Brixington United U9s side and that is managed by Gary Martin and they, like their inter club colleagues, are enjoying a fine season in league and cup competitions, only exiting the cup at the hands of a very strong Stoke Hill outfit.