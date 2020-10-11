Advanced search

Brixington Blues U8s net superb double sponsorship thanks to support from local companies

PUBLISHED: 12:55 11 October 2020

Brixington Blues U8s receiving a set of winter training gear from Tesco. Picture: BBFC

Brixington Blues U8s receiving a set of winter training gear from Tesco. Picture: BBFC

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-8s are the proud owners of winter training kit and new match kit thanks to sponsorships from Exmouth Tesco and also local clothing company, Endless North Clothing.

The Brixington Blues Under-8s with Endless North who have spuulie the youngsters with new kit. Picture; BBFCThe Brixington Blues Under-8s with Endless North who have spuulie the youngsters with new kit. Picture; BBFC

Endless North Clothing have supplied the team with a training and second match kit.

The CEO of Endless North Clothing says: “It’s our pleasure to be able to help with sponsorship for Brixington Blues Under-8s this season!

“At Endless North, we feel that its super important to teach kids from a young age about the pollution that’s going on around the world and how taking small steps to being more plastic aware can go along way!

“Our brands message is all about being eco-friendly, sustainable and plastic free and we reflect this in our clothing!

“I’d ask folk to please browse our website and take a look at the new designs we have coming very soon.”

The Tesco support means the team now gets new winter training kit.

Tesco have supported the local community and supplied the team with winter training kit. Leanne Fletcher and Ian Ramirez from Exmouth Tesco who say: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support the community and these children by providing this winter kit. Look out for Brixington Blues updates on our community board in Tesco Exmouth Store.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues U8s net superb double sponsorship thanks to support from local companies

Brixington Blues U8s receiving a set of winter training gear from Tesco. Picture: BBFC

Slater at the treble as Brixington Blues Under-13s win well

Brixington Blues U13s celebrate an Evan Slater goal in their win over Exeter Panthers. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

‘Thanks for the warm welcome’ - Reverend Steve Jones column

Reverend Steve Jones. Picture: Steve Jones

Budleigh net point at table-topping Exwick Villa - Saturday’s local football round-up

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! - ‘That was the sporting week....’

Sports Quiz header