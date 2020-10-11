Brixington Blues U8s net superb double sponsorship thanks to support from local companies

Brixington Blues U8s receiving a set of winter training gear from Tesco. Picture: BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-8s are the proud owners of winter training kit and new match kit thanks to sponsorships from Exmouth Tesco and also local clothing company, Endless North Clothing.

The Brixington Blues Under-8s with Endless North who have spuulie the youngsters with new kit. Picture; BBFC The Brixington Blues Under-8s with Endless North who have spuulie the youngsters with new kit. Picture; BBFC

Endless North Clothing have supplied the team with a training and second match kit.

The CEO of Endless North Clothing says: “It’s our pleasure to be able to help with sponsorship for Brixington Blues Under-8s this season!

“At Endless North, we feel that its super important to teach kids from a young age about the pollution that’s going on around the world and how taking small steps to being more plastic aware can go along way!

“Our brands message is all about being eco-friendly, sustainable and plastic free and we reflect this in our clothing!

“I’d ask folk to please browse our website and take a look at the new designs we have coming very soon.”

The Tesco support means the team now gets new winter training kit.

Tesco have supported the local community and supplied the team with winter training kit. Leanne Fletcher and Ian Ramirez from Exmouth Tesco who say: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support the community and these children by providing this winter kit. Look out for Brixington Blues updates on our community board in Tesco Exmouth Store.”