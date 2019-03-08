Brixington Blues U7s win Moors Tournament in Mid Devon

Brixington Blues U7s after winning the Moors Tournament, their first such success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues sent an Under-7 team to Mid Devon to play in the annual Moors Tournament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Once again the popular competition has a large number of team's playing and there were a couple of group stages for the young Blues to negotiate before they qualified for the knockout rounds.

In the quarter-final they were paired with the hosts, who they confidently despatched before doing similar Exeter-based Stoke Hill in the semi-finals.

In the final they were up against another of the host teams in Moors Two, but Blues rose to the occasion to take the title in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

The win was the Blues Under-7s first tournament success.

The Blues' boys on duty at Moors were: Billy Ralph, Taylor Newton, Lucas Grigg, Marley Hurst, Finlay Willox, Rory McBryan, Oscar Gilbride and Jamie Gilbride.