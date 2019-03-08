Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brixington Blues U7s win Moors Tournament in Mid Devon

PUBLISHED: 13:11 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 June 2019

Brixington Blues U7s after winning the Moors Tournament, their first such success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues U7s after winning the Moors Tournament, their first such success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues sent an Under-7 team to Mid Devon to play in the annual Moors Tournament.

Once again the popular competition has a large number of team's playing and there were a couple of group stages for the young Blues to negotiate before they qualified for the knockout rounds.

In the quarter-final they were paired with the hosts, who they confidently despatched before doing similar Exeter-based Stoke Hill in the semi-finals.

In the final they were up against another of the host teams in Moors Two, but Blues rose to the occasion to take the title in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

The win was the Blues Under-7s first tournament success.

The Blues' boys on duty at Moors were: Billy Ralph, Taylor Newton, Lucas Grigg, Marley Hurst, Finlay Willox, Rory McBryan, Oscar Gilbride and Jamie Gilbride.

Most Read

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth artist ‘honoured’ to paint fundraising picture

Roger Bourgein town crier, Dave Rees, steward, Susan Mendham chair of Exmouth Museum management committee, Lorna Porter, John Wakefield, curator, Brian Leader steward coordinator and Beryl Leader. Picture: Kris Buglass

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth artist ‘honoured’ to paint fundraising picture

Roger Bourgein town crier, Dave Rees, steward, Susan Mendham chair of Exmouth Museum management committee, Lorna Porter, John Wakefield, curator, Brian Leader steward coordinator and Beryl Leader. Picture: Kris Buglass

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Travellers have moved on - one mile up the road

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock’s latest case

Helen and Dan Tribble of Excape. Ref exe 24 19TI 6571. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Umbrella competition at Phear Park washed out by the rain

The victorious team in the Phear Park Axon Cup competiiton receive the magnificent trophy. Picture JENNY SMITH

Brixington Blues U7s win Moors Tournament in Mid Devon

Brixington Blues U7s after winning the Moors Tournament, their first such success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Clyst St George batsman scores fourth century of the season

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6364. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town season ticket holders to get an ‘extra game’ in the coming season

Football on pitch

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists