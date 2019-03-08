Brixington Blues U7s win Moors Tournament in Mid Devon
PUBLISHED: 13:11 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 June 2019
Archant
Brixington Blues sent an Under-7 team to Mid Devon to play in the annual Moors Tournament.
Once again the popular competition has a large number of team's playing and there were a couple of group stages for the young Blues to negotiate before they qualified for the knockout rounds.
In the quarter-final they were paired with the hosts, who they confidently despatched before doing similar Exeter-based Stoke Hill in the semi-finals.
In the final they were up against another of the host teams in Moors Two, but Blues rose to the occasion to take the title in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
The win was the Blues Under-7s first tournament success.
The Blues' boys on duty at Moors were: Billy Ralph, Taylor Newton, Lucas Grigg, Marley Hurst, Finlay Willox, Rory McBryan, Oscar Gilbride and Jamie Gilbride.