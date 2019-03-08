Advanced search

Brixington Blues U1s win Crediton Tournament in style

PUBLISHED: 08:22 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 19 June 2019

Brixington Blues U11s after winning the Crediton Tournament. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues made it a hat-trick of club success in local tournaments when they emulated the wins of the clubs U7s and U14s by winning the Crediton U11 Tournament.

The Blues boys won all their initial group games before beating Ottery St Mary 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

The ladt four opposition came from Topsham Town and they were beaten 2-1 which set them up with a final against a very good Falcons side.

However, Blues are a good team too and they showed it as they won the final 3-0 to lift the trophy.

In action at Crediton for the Blues U11 were: Coby Smith, Alex Haggerty, Finley Elvin, Troy Jackson, Alfie Hurst, Aidan Bown, Nathan Bochenski and Evan Slater.

