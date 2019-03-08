Brixington Blues U1s win Crediton Tournament in style

Brixington Blues U11s after winning the Crediton Tournament. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues made it a hat-trick of club success in local tournaments when they emulated the wins of the clubs U7s and U14s by winning the Crediton U11 Tournament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues boys won all their initial group games before beating Ottery St Mary 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

The ladt four opposition came from Topsham Town and they were beaten 2-1 which set them up with a final against a very good Falcons side.

However, Blues are a good team too and they showed it as they won the final 3-0 to lift the trophy.

In action at Crediton for the Blues U11 were: Coby Smith, Alex Haggerty, Finley Elvin, Troy Jackson, Alfie Hurst, Aidan Bown, Nathan Bochenski and Evan Slater.