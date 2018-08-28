Advanced search

Brixington Blues U16 girls crowned Futsal Devon champions

PUBLISHED: 08:39 23 January 2019

Action from the Brixington Blues U16 girls win over Plainmoor. Picture BBFC

Brixington Blues Under-16 girls continue to enjoy an excellent season.

They were in Devon Girls’ League action last weekend when they defeated Plainmoor 3-1.

Molly Howlett scored twice and the other goal came from Naomi Moyle as the Blues girls served up another fine all-round show for coaches Rod Cregan and Jason Roberts.

The team were also recently in action at the Futsal Devon County finals where they were crowned Devon champions!

The Blues played four matches, winning three, scoring a dozen goals while conceding only two, and they also drew 2-2.

Their reward for the success is a place in the Futsall SW Regional finals which are being held in late March.

