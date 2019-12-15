Advanced search

Brixington Blues U15s serve up a pre-Christmas cracker of a show against Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 19:53 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 15 December 2019

Brixington Blues U15 player Makan Coulibaly in the thick of the action during the 8-1 win over Sidmouth. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-15s once again served up a superb all-round performance to put Sidmouth to the sword in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting, beating their East Devon neighbours 8-1.

It was Sidmouth who fashioned the first 'chance' with a cross into the area that was initially headed clear by Joel Knott only for the ball to fall to an opposition player who promptly netted via a deflection to leave Blues a goal down.

The response the falling behind was as clinical as it was swift and, after efforts from Luke Paramore and Jack Drew-Cull had been saved, a Paramore and Drew-Cull combined prior to Oliver Bradley levelling things up.

Sidmouth tried again to get onto the front foot, but they struggled to get any change out of the organised back line of Reece Alexander, Harrison Fox, Haydon Simpson and Lewis Ayley and, when they did get beyond the defence, they found goalkeeper Russ Bracey was equal to their best efforts.

Just before the break, Blues skipper Jake Haggerty played a delightful pass that began a sequence of passes that involved Louis Vinnicombe-Ford, Makan Coulibaly and Drew-Cull before latter drilled it home to send them into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Straight from the re-start Ali Abouelsaad won the ball and, after it reached Oscar Guant he moved it on to Vinnicombe-Ford who beat a player before arrowing the ball into the top corner of the net, scoring his first Blues' goal in the process to make it 3-1.

The goals continued to arrive with Paramore netting the fourth, Vinnicombe-Ford, with his second of the game, the fifth and Drew-Cull the sixth.

Haggerty then provided the assist for Bradley to bag his second and the final goal was scored by Oscar Gaunt.

In terms of the Man of the Match award, there could only be one destination for the honour after such a terrific all-round display and that was the 'whole Blues team', and they thoroughly deserved it!

