Brixington Blues U15s good value for share of the spoils against Exeter Panthers

PUBLISHED: 10:42 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 09 February 2020

exsp week 7 football Brixington Blues U15s before their meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-15s shared four goals with Exeter Panthers in an entertaining Exeter and District Youth League game.

Blues were only able to field a bare eleven owing to a number of their players being away. Panthers made a bright start, but the Blues defensive unit of Reece Alexander, Jack Drew-Cull, Jayden Marles and Lewis Ayling were equal to the best that the Exeter side could offer.

A neat move involving skipper Jake Haggerty, Joel Knott and Luke Paramore ended with Makan Coulibaly forcing a good save from the Panthers goalkeeper.

The deadlock was broken when Panthers won a penalty and their player stepped forward to thump the ball home.

The Blues response was good and when a fine overlapping run by Marles ended with him crossing into the area, Paramore met the ball sweetly only to see it fly just wide.

The Blues pressure continued and skipper Haggerty saw a long-range shot well held by the glovesman before a Louie Vinnicombe-Ford cross was headed marginally wide by Drew-Cull.

It was no more than Blues deserved when, as half-time approached, Vinnicombe-Ford played a precise through-ball to Paramore who, after an excellent first touch, dribbled past a couple of players before rifling the ball home.

Early in the second half, Oliver Bradley, Haggerty, Alexander and Knott were all involved ahead of Coulibaly providing the pass from which Paramore forced the glovesman into a fine save.

Panthers regained the lead with a close-range finish after a free-kick fell kindly to one of their strikers.

The goal came against the run of play, but Blues were quickly back onto the front foot and, Haggerty won the ball back to launch a move that ended with Paramore arrowing a left footed strike into the top corner of the net to level things up at 2-2.

There were chances late on at both ends with Drew-Cull and Coulibaly going close for Blues, but the game ended with honours even which, given the difficult conditions the contest was played out in, was arguably the fairest outcome.

In a performance in which all the Blues players put a good shift in, the Man of the Match award went to Luke Paramore.

