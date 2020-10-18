Brixington Blues U15s and U16s play out an entertaining friendly
PUBLISHED: 11:12 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 18 October 2020
With both the Brixington Blues Under-15s and Under-16s having their respective Exeter & District Youth League matches being called off owing to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the teams played a friendly between themselves.
The contest was played out over four 20-minute quarters and it gave both sets of managers a great opportunity to try out new game plans for when they can resume their league fixtures.
In terms of who won the match; that honour went to the Under-16s, but the Under-15s can hold their heads mighty high for the contribution they made to an excellent contest.
For their part the Under-16s delivered just what was asked of them by their management team.
Both sets of managers were really proud of how their age groups are developing and continuing to go forward with such positive attitudes in their respective division one campaigns.
