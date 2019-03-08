Brixington Blues U14s net third successive tournament success

Brixington Blues U14s after their victory at the Twyford Spartans Tournament. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s will soon need a bigger trophy cabinet for all the silverware they are winning this summer season.

A week after a win double across a weekend of two different tournaments, the Blues U14s were at it again beating al, that cam before them at the Dawlish Tournament.

Blues breezed through the initial group stages which set them up with a quarter-final tie against Honiton Town.

They negotiated safe passage into the last four where they did similar against Exeter-based Central.

That left Blues needing to beat Feniton to secure a third successive tournament win and that they did, albeit by the smallest of margins - a single goal.

An impressive feature of this particular tournament twin was that Blues did not lose a single game and goalkeeper Russ Bracey did not conceded a single goal throughout the entire competition.

On duty in South Devon for Blues U14 were: Russell Bracey, Jake Haggerty, Joel Knott, Elliott Bowyer, Luke Paramore, Sonny Cox, ED James and Makan Coulibaly.