Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brixington Blues U14s net third successive tournament success

PUBLISHED: 10:01 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 20 June 2019

Brixington Blues U14s after their victory at the Twyford Spartans Tournament. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues U14s after their victory at the Twyford Spartans Tournament. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s will soon need a bigger trophy cabinet for all the silverware they are winning this summer season.

A week after a win double across a weekend of two different tournaments, the Blues U14s were at it again beating al, that cam before them at the Dawlish Tournament.

Blues breezed through the initial group stages which set them up with a quarter-final tie against Honiton Town.

They negotiated safe passage into the last four where they did similar against Exeter-based Central.

That left Blues needing to beat Feniton to secure a third successive tournament win and that they did, albeit by the smallest of margins - a single goal.

An impressive feature of this particular tournament twin was that Blues did not lose a single game and goalkeeper Russ Bracey did not conceded a single goal throughout the entire competition.

stages which meant playing Honiton in the Quarter Final. With the win they went on to play Central in the Semi Final and then Won 1-0 in the final against Feniton.

On duty in South Devon for Blues U14 were: Russell Bracey, Jake Haggerty, Joel Knott, Elliott Bowyer, Luke Paramore, Sonny Cox, ED James and Makan Coulibaly.

Most Read

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Exmouth artist ‘honoured’ to paint fundraising picture

Roger Bourgein town crier, Dave Rees, steward, Susan Mendham chair of Exmouth Museum management committee, Lorna Porter, John Wakefield, curator, Brian Leader steward coordinator and Beryl Leader. Picture: Kris Buglass

Most Read

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Exmouth artist ‘honoured’ to paint fundraising picture

Roger Bourgein town crier, Dave Rees, steward, Susan Mendham chair of Exmouth Museum management committee, Lorna Porter, John Wakefield, curator, Brian Leader steward coordinator and Beryl Leader. Picture: Kris Buglass

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues U14s net third successive tournament success

Brixington Blues U14s after their victory at the Twyford Spartans Tournament. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Budleigh bowlers see off the weather and Feniton in mixed friendly

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Nostalgic family photos found strewn in Exmouth road - do you know who they belong to?

The family photos found in an Exmouth road on June 20. Picture: Bex Sheriff.

Bicton Arena announce super sponsorship for major October event

Action from Bicton Arena with katie Hancock on Coddstown Pet. Picture CAROL JAY

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists