Brixington Blues U14s end summer campaign with Newton St Cyres Tournament triumph

Brixington Blues U14s after their Newton St Cyres Tournament success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s rounded off their summer tournament campaign with another win when they claimed the top honour at the Newton St Cyres Tournament.

After making their way through the group stages, the Blues boys defeated Exeter-based Central 6-2 in the semi-finals.

That set them up with a clash against Exeter Panthers in the final and, once again Blues were in top form as they secured a 5-1 success to land yet another tournament triumph.

That's it for the summer season of tournaments for the Blues U14s for they now pr4epare for life as an Under-15 side in next season's Exeter and District Youth League.

During the summer tournament season the Blues boys have won five competitions, been runners-up in one other and were also beaten semi-finalists in another.

The team was managed through the campaign by David Haggerty and Chris Drew-Cull.

On duty for the Blues U14s at Newton St Cyres were: Russ Bracey, Jake Haggerty, Jack Drew-Cull, Luke Paramore, Oscar Gaunt, Oliver Bradley and Makan Coulibaly.