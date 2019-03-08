Advanced search

Brixington Blues U14s end season with derby win over Sidmouth Warriors

PUBLISHED: 10:36 28 April 2019

Brixington Blues Under-14s who ended their 2018/19 Exeter and District Youth League campaign with a 1-0 win over Sidmouth Warriors. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-14s who ended their 2018/19 Exeter and District Youth League campaign with a 1-0 win over Sidmouth Warriors. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-14s brought the curtain down on their Exeter and District Youth League campaign with a 1-0 win over Sidmouth Warriors.

It was the opposition who fashioned the first chance, drawing a smart save from Blues goalkeeper Russ Bracey.

The next scoring opportunity came at the other end of the pitch where Oliver Bradley fired fractionally wide after good wing play from Jack Drew-Cull.

Ethan Beverley then went close before a good tackle from Jayden Marles broke up a Warriors raid and, after involvement in the build-up from both Elliott Bowyer and Ben Geare, Bradley saw his shot well saved.

Blues, with Reece Alexander a dominant force at centre back, and skipper Jake Haggerty taking on the central midfield duties, made a positive start to the second half.

Beverley headed just wide from a Joel Knott cross before Bracey denied Warriors with another fins save.

Blues then summoned Joe Gosling and Zac Brown from the bench and the pair were soon in the thick of the action. A good passage of passing ended with Haggerty seeing his shot come back off the upright!

With the end of the game looming and Warriors on the attack, Alexander and Harrison Fox combined to break up the raid and, when the ball was passed to Haggerty, and, after contributions in the move from Geare and Drew-Cull, the latter crossed for Knott to volley the ball home with a sweet left foot strike to seal victory.

Blues boss Dave Haggerty, speaking after the game said: “Both myself and coaches Chris Drew-Cull and James Beverley are very proud of the team and how they have handled the challenges that cam before them this season, one in which we were up against some very strong Division One outfits.”

He continued: “I must also thanks out main sponsors, Sarah Dunn, for the new kit – and kit bag – she provided. The kit and bag were supplied by local company Swaz, owned by Andy and Darren Notman, and it has certainly made us look the part!

Thanks are also due to Anna at Exmouth Clinic, who has been a great source of help with her sponsorship of the treatment of our injured plated and it's thanks also to Anna and MPS for combining to sponsor us with a splendid set of tracksuits which were made by another Exmouth company, Proserve.”

The Blues boss rounded of his end-of-season thanks, saying: “Last, but certainly not least, it's a huge round of thanks to our linesman Gary Ayley, who has been there come rain or shine throughout the season and to Amy Gillard who does so much of that oh so important, 'behind the scenes' work to make sure things happen!”

