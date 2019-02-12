Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brixington Blues U14s celebrate superb local sponsorship

PUBLISHED: 14:46 19 February 2019

Brixington Blues Under-14s in their smart new tracksuits which have been provided by generous sponsorship from local companies MPS Windows and The Clinic and were supplied by the Devon-based Proserve Group. Picture DAVID HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-14s in their smart new tracksuits which have been provided by generous sponsorship from local companies MPS Windows and The Clinic and were supplied by the Devon-based Proserve Group. Picture DAVID HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s have managed to net themselves a superb set of tracksuits thanks to the combined sponsorship of two local companies.

Brixington Blues U14 players show off their superb new tracksuits. Picture DAVE HAGGERTYBrixington Blues U14 players show off their superb new tracksuits. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

MPS Windows and The Clinic have combined to sponsor the tracksuits, which have been supplied by Devon-based Proserve Group.

Blues U14 manager David Haggerty and coaches Chris Drew-Cull and James Beverley are thrilled to bits with the tracksuits, which have made the team look very professional when they turn up for their Saturday morning Exeter and District Youth League fixtures.

You can find out more about the sponsoring companies – and the kit suppliers – by visiting their respective websites at www.mpswindows.co.uk; www.massage-clinic.co.uk and www.proservegroup.com

Most Read

Bicycle and car involved in Exmouth road collision

Morton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Tame barn owl missing in Exmouth after being attacked by mob of seagulls in her own back garden

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

Royal Marines’ grenade throwing training to return to Pebblebed Heaths

Grenade throwing training is set to return to a fire range at Colaton Raleigh Common. Picture: Fran McElhone/KOR Communications

“Exmouth will regret losing its museum” - pressure on fundraising campaign continues to grow

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon MP’s column: There is ‘no majority’ for second Brexit referendum

Hugo Swire stock picture

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

Dive teams are searching UEA lake for missing student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues U14s celebrate superb local sponsorship

Brixington Blues Under-14s in their smart new tracksuits which have been provided by generous sponsorship from local companies MPS Windows and The Clinic and were supplied by the Devon-based Proserve Group. Picture DAVID HAGGERTY

Madeira bowlers enjoy more success in national and county competitions

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh up to third after win over Axmouth

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0458. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Harriers run well at penultimate Westward League series meeting

Exmouth Harriers at the penultimate cross-country of this years Westward League series, held at Stover School. Picture KATE BAKER

Downie stars as Exmouth 2nds are edged out in titanic tussle with Okehampton

Jack Downie, the Exmouth 2nd XV man of the Match in the thrilling game with Okehampton that saw the Cockles narrowly beaten. Picture EXMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists