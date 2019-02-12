Brixington Blues U14s celebrate superb local sponsorship

Brixington Blues Under-14s in their smart new tracksuits which have been provided by generous sponsorship from local companies MPS Windows and The Clinic and were supplied by the Devon-based Proserve Group. Picture DAVID HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s have managed to net themselves a superb set of tracksuits thanks to the combined sponsorship of two local companies.

Brixington Blues U14 players show off their superb new tracksuits. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Brixington Blues U14 players show off their superb new tracksuits. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

MPS Windows and The Clinic have combined to sponsor the tracksuits, which have been supplied by Devon-based Proserve Group.

Blues U14 manager David Haggerty and coaches Chris Drew-Cull and James Beverley are thrilled to bits with the tracksuits, which have made the team look very professional when they turn up for their Saturday morning Exeter and District Youth League fixtures.

You can find out more about the sponsoring companies – and the kit suppliers – by visiting their respective websites at www.mpswindows.co.uk; www.massage-clinic.co.uk and www.proservegroup.com