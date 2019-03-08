Brixington Blues U13s win top-of-the-table clash

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s 4-2 win over Alphington. Picture BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s were excellent value for their 4-2 win in their Exeter and District League top-of-the-table clash at home to Alphington.

In recent seasons these two well-matched teams have met on a regular basis and the contests have always been of the ‘close encounter’ variety and this meeting was to prove to be no exception.

Blues tweaked their formation to field a 4/5/1 line-up to combat the Alphas’ threat from the wide areas.

Blues began the game well, winning almost all the loose balls and 50/50 tackles, which prevented Alphington from settling into their usual slick passing game.

The home approach also saw them open the scoring when Ethan Hawes latched on to a great through-ball from Fin Macdonald before applying a composed finish.

In the blustery conditions, the Alphas did not threaten the Blues’ goal much in the first half, and much of that was down to how well the Blues’ back four of Bobby Pond, Fin Macdonald, Bradley Cameron and Fin Clifford, in front of the confident Ben Jeffery in goal, dealt really well with everything that came their way.

The solid defensive unit gave the three central midfielders of Callum Smith, Tom Dean and Cameron Horne a platform to build on and the trio put together some neat interplay that saw good ball fed Hawes and Luke Ewing to work away up and down the flanks while Harry Williams was excellent with his movement up top.

Blues doubled their lead shortly before half-time when, after a neat passage of passing, a brilliant through-ball from Dean sent the fleet-footed Hawes away and he finished with aplomb.

Alphington started the second period on the front foot, but again the Blues defence, which was bolstered by the presence of Bradley Higham after the break, was equal to the best that was thrown at them.

Blues made it 3-0 when a terrific in-swinging ball into the box was headed home by Luke Ewing.

Ten minutes later Blues scored their fourth goal when Clifford made a great tackle in the Alphington box and the loose ball fell to Dean, who sorted his feet out quickly to shoot low into the bottom corner.

Alphington did score two late goals and they were worthy of the consolation scores, but Blues were not to be denied a richly deserved three points.

In what was a great team performance with everybody playing their part, the Player of the Week honour went to Tom Dean, but special mentions also go to Ethan Hawes for his two goals, Cameron Horne, who had a great game in an unfamiliar central midfield role, and Fin Clifford, who also had a great game for the second consecutive week.