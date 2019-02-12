Brixington Blues U13s in ‘seventh heaven’ after latest success

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s 7-0 win at Exeter Panthers. Picrture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s clearly missed not playing – the Blues youngsters had not had a game for a couple of weeks – and they certainly made up for lost time as they powered to a 7-0 away win at Exeter-based Pink Panthers.

It was perhaps understandable that Blues made a sluggish start, given their ‘break’ from action, and it did take a while for them to settle back into a rhythm, but settle they did and they took the lead with a 25th minute goal from Jack McBryan, cutting in from the left before lifting the ball over the glovesman to put Blues 1-0 up.

Moments later Tom Dean doubled the lead with a deft chip when the ball fell to him from an Ethan Hawes corner. Two became three with a clinical finish from Harry William; the assist down to the lively McBryan. Just before the break Bobby Pond struck from close range after another well-delivered corner and Blues took a 4-0 lead into the break.

The second half saw Blues maintain large spells of possession, creating several good opportunities.

Dean played a wonderful through-ball for the fleet-footed Ethan Hawes to tuck home to make it 5-0.

Inside the final 10 minutes, ‘birthday boy’ Callum Smith played the ball in from the right to pick out the run of Cameron Horne and he took the ball in his stride before rifling the sweetest of volleys into the back of the net.

The seventh and final goal was created by Hawes, cutting in from the bye line to deliver the perfect cross for Fin Clifford to leap and head home to complete the scoring.

Despite the score line, Panthers had their chances, and struck the woodwork on two occasions, and they were also denied a number of times by the impressive Ben Jeffery in the Blues goal.

This was a great team performance, underlined by there being seven different goal scorers.

The Man of the Match award went to Bradley Cameron, who was at the heart of terrific defensive display that fully merited the clean sheet the team took back to Exmouth with them.