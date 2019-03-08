Brixington Blues looking for players for their new Under-15 girl's team

Brixington Blues are starting a girls' Under-15 team for next season.

The Exmouth-based club already run a number of sides for both boys and girls and this new team is going to be run by Nikki Powley.

The club are holding trials for any interested girls to go along to and hopefully join the club.

The idea is to form a squad that will then play in a competitive girl's league next season.

The first of the trial matches will take place on Thursday, June 13 on the artificial surface at Exmouth Community College from 7pm through to 8pm.

A second trial, will take place seven days later on June 20 at the same venue and again from 7pm to 8pm.

For more information on the team contact Nikki by email at nikkijennings@btinternet.com