Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brixington Blues looking for players for their new Under-15 girl's team

PUBLISHED: 12:20 06 June 2019

Archant

Brixington Blues are starting a girls' Under-15 team for next season.

The Exmouth-based club already run a number of sides for both boys and girls and this new team is going to be run by Nikki Powley.

The club are holding trials for any interested girls to go along to and hopefully join the club.

The idea is to form a squad that will then play in a competitive girl's league next season.

The first of the trial matches will take place on Thursday, June 13 on the artificial surface at Exmouth Community College from 7pm through to 8pm.

A second trial, will take place seven days later on June 20 at the same venue and again from 7pm to 8pm.

For more information on the team contact Nikki by email at nikkijennings@btinternet.com

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wide ball! How many wides has your team sent down so far this season

Picture: Thinkstock

Brixington Blues looking for players for their new Under-15 girl’s team

Phear Park Bowls Club hosting Open Day this Saturday (June 8)

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

East Devon players sent to World Cup to be net bowlers

George Greenway bowling for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

Challenging week for the Budleigh bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists