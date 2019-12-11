Advanced search

Brixington Blues beaten by clinical West Exe outfit

PUBLISHED: 18:56 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 11 December 2019

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s were put to the sword by a clinical West Exe side that beat them 6-2 in an Exeter & District Youth League match played at Cowick Barton, Exeter.

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

West Exe had the perfect start scoring within the first couple of minutes from their first attack, but Blues responded superbly and were back level only moments later - A Jack McBryan free-kick was played into the area teeing Luke Ewing up to stroke home for his first goal of the season.

But then despite a good passage of possession from Blues, West Exe capitalised on a loose pass in midfield, and played a long-ball up-field which their prolific striker latched onto and slotted low past Ben Jeffery in goal.

Again, Blues showed great character, maintaining their own passing game. Ethan Hawes broke down the left wing, and having beaten a couple of defenders, cut the ball back to the middle for Cameron Horne to side foot into the net to again equalise.

West Exe were looking rattled and clearly not used to being under such pressure, but despite good possession and territory, Blues couldn't manage to take a lead and half time came at 2-2.

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

The second half saw West Exe profit early on. Firstly, pouncing on a loose ball to poke home and take the lead, and then with a strong solo run from within their own half finishing with a powerful strike to take a two-goal lead.

Their fifth came from a well struck volley - very difficult to defend against, and then finally with about 10mins to go another long ball over the top released their pacy striker, who finished superbly leaving Jeffery no chance.

Probably a harsh result for Blues, however, some real positives in terms of the game play - the referee complimented the way the boys confidently played the ball out of defence time and time again. So, despite the result plenty to take back to the training ground for the team.

Luke Ewing claimed the Blues' Player of the Week award for his commitment and determination, leaving nothing out on the pitch, and richly deserving his goal.

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Deaf Academy lifts lid on transition to new Exmouth home

Kate Whitney-Morris, of the Deaf Academy. Picture: Sue McQueenie

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Deaf Academy lifts lid on transition to new Exmouth home

Kate Whitney-Morris, of the Deaf Academy. Picture: Sue McQueenie

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Questions raised over claims that Exmouth will benefit from a government scheme

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town’s support of The Exmouth Community Larder gets terrific backing

(Left to right) Cllr Paul Millar, Cllr Joe Whilby, Town vice chairman, Adam Fitzgerald and Claire Wright at the entrance to Southern Road where the Operation Exmouth Community Larder box was positioned ahead of the Toolstation Western League meeting with Hallen. Picture MARTIN COOK

First Cornish fixture of the regional point-to-point proves to be a big hit

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1197-10-11SH

Brixington Blues beaten by clinical West Exe outfit

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s match in Exeter against West Exe Youth. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

East Devon seniors Christmas competition success for quartet

Golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists