Brixington Blues beaten by clinical West Exe outfit

Brixington Blues Under-14s were put to the sword by a clinical West Exe side that beat them 6-2 in an Exeter & District Youth League match played at Cowick Barton, Exeter.

West Exe had the perfect start scoring within the first couple of minutes from their first attack, but Blues responded superbly and were back level only moments later - A Jack McBryan free-kick was played into the area teeing Luke Ewing up to stroke home for his first goal of the season.

But then despite a good passage of possession from Blues, West Exe capitalised on a loose pass in midfield, and played a long-ball up-field which their prolific striker latched onto and slotted low past Ben Jeffery in goal.

Again, Blues showed great character, maintaining their own passing game. Ethan Hawes broke down the left wing, and having beaten a couple of defenders, cut the ball back to the middle for Cameron Horne to side foot into the net to again equalise.

West Exe were looking rattled and clearly not used to being under such pressure, but despite good possession and territory, Blues couldn't manage to take a lead and half time came at 2-2.

The second half saw West Exe profit early on. Firstly, pouncing on a loose ball to poke home and take the lead, and then with a strong solo run from within their own half finishing with a powerful strike to take a two-goal lead.

Their fifth came from a well struck volley - very difficult to defend against, and then finally with about 10mins to go another long ball over the top released their pacy striker, who finished superbly leaving Jeffery no chance.

Probably a harsh result for Blues, however, some real positives in terms of the game play - the referee complimented the way the boys confidently played the ball out of defence time and time again. So, despite the result plenty to take back to the training ground for the team.

Luke Ewing claimed the Blues' Player of the Week award for his commitment and determination, leaving nothing out on the pitch, and richly deserving his goal.

