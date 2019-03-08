Advanced search

Brixington Blues all set for another busy season of youth football

PUBLISHED: 08:53 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 26 August 2019

Brixington Blues are looking forward to the new season of the Exeter and District Youth League that gets under way on Saturday, September 7.

The club will be competing in all age groups from Under-7 through each year age group up to the Under-16s.

Much of the pre-season training has been taking place on grass but all teams will be able to switch back to the artificial surface at Exmouth Community College for the weekly coaching sessions each Wednesday with the first one being on Septemebr4.

The club are pleased they can offer this facility to all their teams every week through until the end of April.

All the clubs coaches are qualified FA level one coaches and two have also achieved level 2. Every team is coached by an FA qualified coach.

Blues chairman Richard Taylor says: "The club assistant coaches all have as a minimum qualification, undergone safeguarding children training and passed a CRC check. We hope to continue to hire the services of a qualified goal keeping coach."

The Brixington Blues' teams will once again play their home games at the Withycombe Raleigh Common pitches (next door to the Exmouth Archery Club).

Chairman Richard says: "Anyone who has been to the pitches on Saturday mornings during the football season will be aware of the shortage of parking space.

"We understand that there is a possibility that the car park, during the summer, has been extended to provide extra parking spaces.

Any increase in car park space is most welcome and hopefully, will ease the problems. However it is unlikely to solve all the issues so we would urge car sharing where ever possible when travelling to the pitches. "

The Blues Under-13 team, coached by Andy Bennett, is looking for some more players. Last season the team played in the Under-12s League One, where the matches are 9-a-side. However, now that the team are in an U13 age group it's 11-a-side and so Blues do need a couple of new players for the squad.

The team will be playing in Division One of the Under-13s League. To be eligible to play for this Under 13s team you must be aged under 13 as at August 31, 2019.

If you have a child who be interested in playing for this team please contact Andy Bennett on 07980 238468 or Blues club chairman, Richard Taylor on 07808 819259.

