Brind nets hat-trick as Exmouth United UI14s see off Honiton Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth United Under-14 player Luca Brind scored a hat-trick as his side won their opening game of a new youth leagues season, beating Honiton Town 5-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both sides made confident starts to the contest and United defenders Will Lavis, Michael Tapp and Riley Crisp combined well, but were powerless to stop Honiton taking a fifth minute lead.

However, just five minutes later Brind struck with his first goal to level things up. Otto Montgomery-Ames, Lewis Tose and Cody Bate all went close before Brind netted his second and scorer then turned provider as Brind provided the 'assist' for Lewis Tose to send United into the break with a 3-1 lead. Early in the second half Tose saw a shot that came back off the goalkeeper and out to Brind who tucked it away to make it 4-1.Honiton hit back, but they were denied by some splendid saves from United glovesman Rossi McIntyre, who was beaten late on, but by then, Cody Bate had also scored for a United side that fully deserved their opening day win.