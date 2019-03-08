Advanced search

Brind nets hat-trick as Exmouth United UI14s see off Honiton Town

PUBLISHED: 12:41 15 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth United Under-14 player Luca Brind scored a hat-trick as his side won their opening game of a new youth leagues season, beating Honiton Town 5-2.

Both sides made confident starts to the contest and United defenders Will Lavis, Michael Tapp and Riley Crisp combined well, but were powerless to stop Honiton taking a fifth minute lead.

However, just five minutes later Brind struck with his first goal to level things up. Otto Montgomery-Ames, Lewis Tose and Cody Bate all went close before Brind netted his second and scorer then turned provider as Brind provided the 'assist' for Lewis Tose to send United into the break with a 3-1 lead. Early in the second half Tose saw a shot that came back off the goalkeeper and out to Brind who tucked it away to make it 4-1.Honiton hit back, but they were denied by some splendid saves from United glovesman Rossi McIntyre, who was beaten late on, but by then, Cody Bate had also scored for a United side that fully deserved their opening day win.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

DJ duo’s joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

