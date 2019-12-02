Advanced search

Brind nets extra-time winner in Exmouth United U14 cup win

PUBLISHED: 14:01 02 December 2019

Exmouth United Under-14s booked a place in the last eight of the Exeter & District Youth League KO Cup after a 4-3 extra-time win at home to Crediton.

United took the lead from the penalty spot with Luca Brind netting after an early handball offence.

Blues doubled their lead with Lewis Tose turning home a cross from Brind.

The away side rallied and were kept out by some excellent goalkeeping from Rossi McIntyre who was eventually beaten just before the interval.

In the second half it was Crediton's turn to enjoy the benefit of a strong wind and this meant that the United defence of Will Lavis, Michael Tapp and Jack Macdonald-Brown found themselves working hard to support McIntyre.

However, the pressure told and parity was restored. United were soon back on the front foot and, when they won a free-kick, Tose stepped up to rocket the ball into the top corner of the net to restore the United lead.

Back came Crediton to take the game into extra-time and, with just three minutes of the contest remaining before the need for a penalty shoot-out, Luca Brind was in the right place at the right time to score his second and see United into the last eight of the competition

