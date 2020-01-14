Brind at the double as Exmouth United U14s share eight goals with hosts Honiton

Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United Under-14s shared eight goals with hosts Honiton in a thoroughly entertaining Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

The windy conditions certainly made life extra tough for the players but both teams started on the front foot.

Hosts Honiton struck first, scoring from the penalty spot, but United hit back to draw level thanks to a superb pass from Nathaniel Cross that released Otto Montgomery-Ames to net.

United goalkeeper Rossi Mcintyre was continually tested, but Honiton were unable to beat his very safe hands!

At the other end of the pitch, Jack Macdonald-Brown, Lewis Tose and Montgomery-Ames again all had well-placed attempts, but there were no further goals through to the break and the teams trooped off all square at 1-1. An early second half penalty saw Honiton regain the lead, but then a handball in the home area saw the award of a spot kick to United that Luca Brind confidently despatched. United then took the lead with a stunning long-range shot from Will Lavis, but back came the home side with two quick goals to see them into a 4-3 lead.

However, a determined United side did not deserve to have nothing to show for their contribution to a fine game and they duly levelled late on with a second goal from Brind.