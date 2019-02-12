Brind and Tose net doubles in another five-star Exmouth United U13 show

Goal! Archant

Exmouth United Under-13s made it five wins in as many outings as they defeated Sidmouth Town 5-0 in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

Sidmouth drew a fine save from United goalkeeper Rossi McIntyre, who then kicked long to Lewis Tose and he aimed a left-foot strike across the Sidmouth keeper to put United ahead.

That proved to be the only goal of a keenly – and closely – contested first half.

United began the second half with greater tempo to their game and they doubled their lead when, after a goal-mouth scramble, the ball fell to Max Hunt on the edge of the box, and he volleyed it back past the glovesman and into the net!

A two-goal lead was soon doubled as Luca Brind tucked away a penalty and then scored a second with a crisp half-volley.

Scorer then turned provider as Brind sent over a cross that strike partner Tose headed home to complete the scoring.

United were disciplined throughout the game with their standout performers being Nat Cross at the back and Otto Montgomery on the wing, both of whom put in faultless performances throughout the entire match.

The win puts Exmouth United into third spot in the table.

What’s more, although teams around them have games in hand, on current form, United, who have six games to play in their campaign, are well placed to push for promotion back to Division One.