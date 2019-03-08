Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bray nets four goals as Exmouth Town U18s power into League Cup semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 12:22 26 March 2019

Picture: Terry Life

Picture: Terry Life

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s eased their way into the Devon League Cup semi-finals with an 8-2 success over Brixington.

Town made a bright start and soon had the game in their control. Their early endeavours were rewarded with a 10th minute goal, scored by Tom Prout from a Tom Bray cross.

Soon after, Dan Cullen played a delightful 30-yard pass that found Bray, who drifted past two challenges prior to drilling the ball home. Two became three as Prout bagged his second. Brixington hit back, punishing a mix-up in the Town defence. But the three goal margin was swiftly restored as Bray scored again, this time with the assist from J Vickery. Just before the break, Lucas Coveney crossed for Ollie Evans to net and send Town into half-time with a 5-1 lead.

There was more Town dominance in the second half with Bray scoring twice more and there was also a goal for Coveney.

The Town Man of the Match went to four-goal Tom Bray and the win now sets Town up with a semi-final meeting with their biggest rivals, Feniton, with that cup tie set for Sunday, April 7.

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

Exmouth tree suffering from ‘significant’ basal rot will be chopped down and repurposed

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

East Budleigh pub’s plans to convert skittle alley and private flat into letting rooms is thrown out

The Rolle Arms, East Budleigh. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exf 7657-31-10SH

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone lifted by young guns as promotion bid gathers momentum

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon ladies net Annodata UK Golf competition win over Axe Cliff

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Biddick closing in on new British record of career wins after double at latest regional point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Exmouth 2nd XV run in eight tries in emphatic win at Ivybridge

Callum Wood scores for Exmouth 2nds in the win at Ivybridge. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Bray nets four goals as Exmouth Town U18s power into League Cup semi-finals

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists