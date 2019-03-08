Bray nets four goals as Exmouth Town U18s power into League Cup semi-finals

Exmouth Town Under-18s eased their way into the Devon League Cup semi-finals with an 8-2 success over Brixington.

Town made a bright start and soon had the game in their control. Their early endeavours were rewarded with a 10th minute goal, scored by Tom Prout from a Tom Bray cross.

Soon after, Dan Cullen played a delightful 30-yard pass that found Bray, who drifted past two challenges prior to drilling the ball home. Two became three as Prout bagged his second. Brixington hit back, punishing a mix-up in the Town defence. But the three goal margin was swiftly restored as Bray scored again, this time with the assist from J Vickery. Just before the break, Lucas Coveney crossed for Ollie Evans to net and send Town into half-time with a 5-1 lead.

There was more Town dominance in the second half with Bray scoring twice more and there was also a goal for Coveney.

The Town Man of the Match went to four-goal Tom Bray and the win now sets Town up with a semi-final meeting with their biggest rivals, Feniton, with that cup tie set for Sunday, April 7.